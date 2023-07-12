ALLEGANY — Susan Shifley was re-elected president of the Allegany-Limestone Central School Board of Education on Tuesday. Maggie Nuss was elected vice president.
Matthew Kahm and Michelle Spring, who were elected to the Board of Education in June, were sworn in, as was Alexis Henderson, the student member of the board.
The school board was unanimous in voting not to charge entry fees for football and basketball games. The board had been scheduled to vote on athletic fees of $2 for adults or $15 for a season pass and $1 for students or $10 for a season pass. Senior citizens were to be admitted free.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said it was decided to scrap the athletic fees. The Sports Boosters Club is expected to step up its fundraising events, he said.
During the reorganization meeting, the board set 2023-2024 tuition for non-resident students at $2,294 for grades kindergarten through sixth grade and $2,371 for grades seven through 12.
School meal prices as follows:
- Elementary Breakfast — $2.10.
- Middle-High School Breakfast — $2.15.
- Adult Breakfast — $3.70.
- Elementary Lunch — $2.90.
- Middle-High School Lunch — $2.95.
- Adult Lunch — $5.32.
At the recommendation of the superintendent, the board appointed Benjamin Westlund to a three-year probationary period as a high school science teacher and Katherine Kellogg, an Allegany-Limestone alumnus, as an elementary teacher, also for a three-year probationary period.
The board also confirmed the reassignment of Alicia Bockmier as director of special education.