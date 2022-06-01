U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs’ stated willingness to support a national assault weapons ban caused Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. to withdraw his endorsement of Jacobs in the new 23rd Congressional District.
State Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County also withdrew his support of the congressman.
Jacobs of Orchard Park said in an interview with The Buffalo News on Friday that he reconsidered his position on guns following mass shootings in Buffalo, where 10 Black people were killed, allegedly by a racist teenager, and Uvalde, Texas — where 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed by another teen gunman.
In both massacres, AR-15-style rifles were reportedly used by the shooters, who were both 18.
“I believe it’s important to be transparent on my views on this, and certainly what has happened here in our community, an unprecedented massacre,” Jacobs was quoted as saying during a press conference in Lancaster.
Jacobs, who currently represents the 27th Congressional District, which includes suburbs outside Buffalo, said he studied the federal assault weapons ban that Congress passed in 1994 and concluded “it was not as effective as you’d think,” but the most effective part was its capacity limit on the magazines of weapons.
The ban restricted certain semiautomatic weapons for 10 years until it expired in 2004 without congressional renewal.
Jacobs, who was in Texas and touring the southern border with Mexico on Wednesday, is getting blowback from Second Amendment groups across the Southern Tier for his stand on possible gun controls.
Keis said he could support new restrictions on guns, “If it would make a difference."
He said two solutions with greater potential impact are addressing mental health, which the pandemic only made worse, and arming school resource officers and teachers to protect schools. Other soft targets need to be able to protect themselves as well.
“Somehow, you’ve got to protect the schools,” Keis said, noting that he saw Jacobs’ comments on an assault weapons ban over the weekend. He said he then spoke with Jacobs and told the congressman, “You don’t know what you’ve done.”
Keis continued, “If he comes down to Cattaraugus County, Allegany (County), Steuben County, the Second Amendment advocates will be verbally attacking him. Everybody is going to pile onto him. It’s a huge issue with us.”
Jacobs, he said, “will not win the primary and get elected in November.”
Democrats have endorsed Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic Party chairman, in the special election as well as in the November election in the new 23rd. Tioga County is not in the new 23rd, meaning Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer, would have to move into the district if elected.
Keis had initially endorsed Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, who had been gerrymandered out of her Central New York district. Then, when Jacobs ended up in the new 23rd District, Tenney decided to run in the district formerly represented by Jacobs.
Meanwhile, New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, a Cattaraugus County native now living in Niagara County, is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the 23rd Congressional District ring.
Former state Sen. Catharine Young of Olean had taken herself out of the running in the new 23rd District when it was redrawn to include southern and eastern Erie County, where Jacobs lives.
Now, “Cathy’s waiting to see what Nick is going to do,” Keis said.
The deadline for submitting nominating petitions for the congressional seat formerly held by Tom Reed of Corning, who resigned last month, is a week from Friday. The valid signatures of 1,065 Republican voters will be needed.
Keis said Young supporters in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are standing by ready to circulate petitions on Young’s behalf. If Jacobs and Langworthy were to bow out, Young would probably want to run in the special election as well as in the November election, he indicated.
Young did not reply to a message seeking comment and Langworthy did not return a message.
A former Assembly member and state senator, Young resigned three years ago and currently is executive director of Cornell’s Center for Excellence in Food and Agriculture in Geneva
Langworthy served as Erie County Republican chairman before being named state GOP chairman in 2018.
Republican party chairmen in the new 23rd District have previously settled on Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski as their candidate in the special election.
A former Reed aide, Sempolinski said he would serve until Dec. 31 if elected and would not compete in a primary. “Right now, I’m still behind Joe for the special election,” Keis said.
Other Republican candidates aren't waiting in the wings.
Fredonia native Marc Cenedella, founder of TheLadders.com, a national jobs website, told the Times Herald last week he is also looking for the GOP nomination for the special election. He’s also planning to obtain signatures on nominating petitions for the November election.
Also in the mix, Keis said, are Richard Moon of Jamestown and Raymond Juliano, a Springville businessman.
“We are all waiting to see what Jacobs is going to do,” Keis said. “Now, with Nick Langworthy jumping in ... the Conservative Party has been pushing him to jump in.”
Last week, Borrello, who has considered running for Congress, gave Jacobs his “strongest support.” On Tuesday, Borrello said, “I will be withdrawing my support.” The senator said he was “keeping all options open at this point.”
A Tioga County businessman, Mike Zigler, has also expressed interest in running, according to Keis.
Jacobs, Keis insisted, is no longer acceptable for Republicans in the Southern Tier.
“It’s got to be someone else," he said. "We’ve got to get someone electable. I’m afraid that if we monkey around and don’t have a candidate the Second Amendment people can get behind, they won’t win.”