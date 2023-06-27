EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story ran with incomplete vote totals. All votes are unofficial. The corrected story will run in Thursday's Times Herald print edition.
Incumbent Farmersville Supervisor Melanie Brown was defeated by Councilman Pamela Tilton 150-88 in the Republican primary for supervisor.
All five towns with primary voting Tuesday — Farmersville, Delevan, Machias, New Albion and Red House — were Republican contests.
The two candidates will face off again in November, as Tilton is on the Republican and Democratic tickets and Brown is on the Conservative line.
Brown is against the proposed 340 megawatt Alle-Catt Wind Farm, while Tilton is seen as more pro-wind turbines because of the revenue that would come to the town if the wind farm is built.
Four councilmen candidates also ran in the Republican primary for two seats. Thomas Callaghan had 156 votes and Douglas Seymour, who had 135 votes, defeated Brown’s slate of candidates, Joshua Lord and Harold McCown, whyop had 90 and 89 votes respectively.
Lord and McCown are also on the Conservative line. Douglas and Seymour will appear on the Republican and Democratic lines in November.
IN OTHER GOP primary races:
Dayton
Supervisor
Aaron M. Huber received 120 votes, defeating Supervisor Paul Luce, who received 14 votes and Jacqueline M. Mac Donald, who had 82 votes. Luce is running on the Conservative line in November.
Clerk
Incumbent Clerk Rachelle L. Cook, lost to challenger Kelly L. Kuhaneck, 109-103.
Councilmen
Incumbent Councilmen Jake Hansen-Ivett, who got 119 votes and David Kohler, got 114 votes to turn back challengers Thomas Chupa, who received 92 votes, and Donna M. Crisanti, who also got 63 votes.
Highway Superintendent
Incumbent Highway Superintendent Larry R. Miller outpolled Brian J. Taber, 123-97.
Machias
Supervisor
Supervisor Stephen J. Cornwall lost to challenger Joshua M. Dusterhus 120-106.
Councilmen
Incumbent Councilman Frank E. Bork, got 112 votes and Nicholas A. Glasner got 113 votes to defeat Lettie J. Chilson with 103 votes and Rafael J. Tudela, who got 106 votes.
New Albion
Highway Superintendent
Highway Superintendent David B. Rupp was defeated by challenger George E. Borrowdale 68-50.
Red House
Highway Superintendent
Highway Superintendent Brian R. Booth defeated challenger Ryan Cody Anderson by one vote, 7-6.