SUNY JCC Fitness

SUNY Jamestown Community College’s full-service health and fitness center.

 SUNY JCC

JAMESTOWN — Located in the Physical Education Complex, a pre-pandemic Jamestown community benefited from access to SUNY Jamestown Community College’s full-service health and fitness center.

Called SUNY JCC Total Fitness, the program was closed in March 2020, in adherence to the SUNY and New York State COVID-19 mandate. Membership fees were refunded, as no one could predict an end to the pandemic, or the moment when it might be feasible to reopen the facility.

