JCC welding

Students in the welding program at SUNY Jamestown Community College.

 SUNY Jamestown Community College

JAMESTOWN — Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua county residents seeking New York State Department of Transportation welder certification have routinely had to travel long distances for testing.

That’s changing this month when SUNY Jamestown Community College will begin offering the test at its Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses. Starting Jan. 13, testing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on the second Friday of each month at the Manufacturing Technology Institute welding labs on each campus.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social