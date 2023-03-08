Sherri Mason

Penn State Behrend professor Sherri Mason is one of the foremost experts in the field of freshwater plastic pollution.

 Annie O’Neill

JAMESTOWN — One of the foremost experts in the field of freshwater plastic pollution will explain how plastic, though useful in society, is detrimental to our environment at 12:30 p.m. March 21 at SUNY Jamestown Community College in the Sheldon Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

