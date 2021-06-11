OLEAN — For the first time in nearly two decades, SUNY Jamestown Community College has revitalized its vision, mission and values statements.
The college’s Board of Trustees approved the statements unanimously during its semi-annual planning session held last month at the Bartlett Country Club.
“These declarations are our guideposts; the principles by which we aspire to uphold each and every day,” said Daniel T. DeMarte, JCC president. “And, though this process has taken some time, the opportunity for us to look at ourselves in the mirror has proved to be an important and intentional exercise.”
The revitalization effort was led by the college’s Planning Advisory Council, co-chaired by Dr. Kirk Young, vice president of Student Affairs, and Sarah Tranum, director of the college’s occupational therapy assistant program. The process continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as the PAC utilized a variety of measures to engage the college community: focus groups, SWOT analysis, interviews, and internal and external surveys.
“These statements are reflective of our community’s needs and our efforts to best support them,” DeMarte said. “We are grateful to those across the Southern Tier who weighed in to help guide this vision moving forward.”
The vision, mission and values provide the framework for a “new future-focused, theme-driven plan at JCC,” DeMarte added, noting that the PAC will continue an inclusive planning process that will allow the greater college community the opportunity to provide input.
The statements are as followed:
• Vision: To support our students’ journey to success in the local and global workplace with quality, in-demand learning experiences.
• Mission: Jamestown Community College provides inclusive educational opportunities for all individuals and employers within our region and beyond, focusing on career goals and support through community partnerships.
• Values: Our values shape the culture we create, the relationships we cultivate, and the experiences we provide our students.
JCC declares its commitment to serving a diverse student body; providing quality education for all learners; creating a campus environment where all people are valued and given opportunities to succeed; fostering community relationships; responding to learner and employer needs; supporting lifelong learning; and embracing change.