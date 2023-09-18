OLEAN — Open house events at SUNY Jamestown Community College will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 on the Cattaraugus County Campus, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 on the Jamestown Campus.
During open house, the public is invited to talk with JCC faculty and staff, tour campus, learn about financial aid and complete their admissions application while employees serve refreshments and information about life on campus. Now a student in the nursing program, Faith Delcamp of Forestville said she enjoyed the experience so much, she attended nearly every open house at JCC from her junior year of high school on.
“I’ve wanted to go to JCC since I was in fourth grade,” Delcamp said. “My mother went here for the nursing program, too.”
JCC offers more than 60 programs, a 16-1 student-faculty ratio and affordability with approximately 80% of students receiving financial aid at its locations in Jamestown, Olean and Dunkirk.
“Students and families can expect an engaging, informative, and fun experience when attending Open House,” Corrine Case, director of admissions for SUNY JCC said. “There’s a lot to take in when considering a college. We’re hoping that attending these events will make it an easy decision to attend JCC.”
Registration is required and can be completed online at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse. For more information call (716) 338-1001. Attendees may also enter a drawing to win Apple AirPods. Entrants must be present at the event to win.