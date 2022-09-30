Chris Swanson

Chris Swanson is the new head coach of eSports at SUNY Jamestown Community College on its campus in Olean.

 SUNY JCC

OLEAN — Chris Swanson has been hired as the first eSports head coach for SUNY Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus.

The new National Junior College Athletic Association-sanctioned Jayhawks athletic team will compete on JCC’s campus in Olean. The college recently revamped its Dresser Rand Training & Conference Center to feature an eSports stadium with balcony spectator seating, a meeting room for practice, an area for console games, and coaches' offices.

JCC's eSports stadium

The view from the balcony level at JCC's eSports  competition space.

