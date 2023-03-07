OLEAN — The new SUNY Jamestown Community College eSports team participated in its first National Junior College Athletic Association competition in February.
The Jayhawks are competing in Overwatch 2, a game that takes five team members working as one to complete their mission at hand. The team consists of five Cattaraugus County residents: Liam Conroy of Great Valley, Drake Kavanagh and Chris Stebbins of Portville, Tavi Riling of Franklinville and Joseph Terhune III of Olean.
JCC opened the season Feb. 17 against Bergen Community College in its newly-renovated eSports stadium on the Cattaraugus County Campus. They competed against Yavapai College on Feb. 24, Ocean County College on March 3.
The Jayhawks have upcoming matches against Marshalltown Community College on Friday, Northeast State Community College on March 17, Carl Sandburg College on March 24 and wrap up the season against Hocking College on March 31.
You can watch the Jayhawks compete on Twitch.tv by searching “jccjayhawksesport” in the search bar. Visit JCCJayhawks.com for more information.
