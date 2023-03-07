JCC Jayhawks logo

OLEAN — The new SUNY Jamestown Community College eSports team participated in its first National Junior College Athletic Association competition in February.

The Jayhawks are competing in Overwatch 2, a game that takes five team members working as one to complete their mission at hand. The team consists of five Cattaraugus County residents: Liam Conroy of Great Valley, Drake Kavanagh and Chris Stebbins of Portville, Tavi Riling of Franklinville and Joseph Terhune III of Olean.

