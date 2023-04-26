OLEAN — Applications for the 2023 Summer Youth Employment Program will be accepted by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services at sites around the county beginning Tuesday.
Staff are ready to assist area youth between the ages of 14 and 20, who meet income eligibility requirements, find summer jobs. Youth will be provided the opportunity to learn job interview skills, professional conduct, financial literacy and will be aided in finding employment.
The Department of Social Services staff has administered this federally funded program to recruit, train and place youth with participating employers for more than 10 years.
Social Services staff will be accepting applications at the scheduled outreach sites. The last day to submit an application is June 9.
Scheduled Outreach times are from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for the following dates and locations:
• Tuesday, Cattaraugus County One Stop, 175 N. Union St., Olean.
• Wednesday, Salamanca Public Library, 155 Wildwood Ave.
• May 8, Blount Library, 5 N. Main St., Franklinville.
• May 9, Cattaraugus County One Stop, 175 N. Union St., Olean.
• May 11, Cattaraugus County One Stop.
• May 16, Cattaraugus County One Stop.
• May 17, Salamanca Public Library.
• May 18, Blount Library, Franklinville.
• May 23, Cattaraugus County One Stop.
• May 24, Salamanca Public Library.
• May 25, Cattaraugus County One Stop.
• June 1, Cattaraugus Free Library, 21 Main St.
• June 5, Little Valley Public Library, 110 Rock City St.
• June 8, Randolph Free Library, 26 Jamestown St.
Be sure to bring proof of residence, your Social Security card, a photo ID if 18 or older, school record, work permit with parent or guardian signature on forms if under age 18.
Contact the Summer Youth Employment Program at (716) 373-8065 with any questions.