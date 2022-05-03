OLEAN — The city of Olean has announced its street-sweeping schedule for the summer season.
No parking or standing is allowed between 3-6 a.m. Monday through Saturday along Union Street between the south city line and Main Street, as well as State Street from the east city line to 15th Street.
In addition, no standing or parking vehicles are allowed on city streets between 2-7 a.m. May 15 and Oct. 15, according to the bi-weekly schedule.
Week A — beginning May 15
- Sunday night/Monday morning — Center Street, School Street, Genesee Street; Inwood Drive; Woodview Avenue; Woodview Court; Oviatt Street; Hamilton Avenue; Euclid Avenue; VanBuren Avenue; Willow Street; Rosedale Terrace; East and West Baldwin Avenue; Madison Avenue; Delaware Avenue (from North Union Street to Olean Creek); Root Street; East Connell Street; Brookview Avenue; Gardiner Avenue; East and West Forest Avenue; East and West Water Street; East and West Elm Street; East and West Oak Street; East Pine Street; Thorn Street; West Arland Avenue; Highland Terrace; Stardust Lane; Skyview Drive; Satellite Circle; Gemini Drive.
- Monday night/Tuesday morning — Higgins Avenue; North Fourth Street (from Wayne Street to Spruce Street); Spruce Street; North First Street (from Wayne Street to North Union Street); North Union Street (from North First Street to end); Keating Avenue; Maple Street; Walnut Street; River Street (from East Forest Avenue to Pine Street); Martin Street; North Barry Street (from Main Street to Delaware Avenue); Main Street; Front Street (from Main Street to School Street); Fifth Avenue; Fourth Avenue; Third Avenue; Second Avenue; First Avenue; Fairview Avenue.
- Tuesday night/Wednesday morning — Wayne Street; Buffalo Street (from 12th Street to city line); Homer Street; Fountain Street; Johnson Street; Franklin Street; Coleman Street; North Fifth Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Sixth Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Seventh Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Eighth Street (from Wayne to dead end).
- Wednesday night/Thursday morning — North Barry Street (East State to dead end); South Barry Street; North Clinton Street; South Clinton Street; Fulton Street; East Riverside Drive (from South Union to end of curbing); Indiana Avenue; Bradley Drive; Carolina Street; Vermont Street; Virginia Street; East and West Ohio Street; York Street; Garfield Court; Grant Court; Monroe Terrace; West Riverside Drive; Martha Avenue; North First Street (from State to Wayne); South First Street; North and South Second Street; North and South Third Street; North Fourth Street (from State to Reed); South Fourth Street (from State Street to Greene Street).
Week B — beginning May 22
- Sunday night/Monday morning — Front Street (from School Street to East State Street; Prospect Avenue; Grandview Avenue; Seneca Avenue; Garden Avenue; Bishop Street; Griffin Street; Plum Street; Goodrich Avenue; Brook Street; Prince Street; Crown Street (from Queen to King); Bell Street; Delaware Avenue (from Queen to Gulf); Kingston Drive; Division Street; East Spring Street.
- Monday night/Tuesday morning — Rowland Avenue; Hoop Street; Grossman Avenue; Osgood Avenue; Jefferson Street; Richmond Avenue; Niagara Street; North and South Clark Street; Orchard Avenue; Chestnut Street; King Street; Queen Street; Alder Street; Stowell Avenue; Duke Street; Charles Street; James Street.
- Tuesday night/Wednesday morning — Worden Avenue; Winters Avenue; North and South Fifth; North and South Sixth; North and South Seventh; North and South Eighth; North and South Ninth; North and South 10th Street; North and South 11th Street; North and South 12th Street; Putnam Street (between 11th Street and 12th Street); North and South 13th Street; North and South 14th Street; North 15th Street; South 16th Street; North and South 17th Street; North and South 18th Street; North and South 19th Street; North 20th Street; North 21st Street; North 24th Street; South 25th Street; South 26th Street.
- Wednesday night/Thursday morning — Whitney Avenue; Reed Street (from Seventh Street to 13th Street); West Sullivan Street; Laurens Street; Washington Street; Buffalo Street (from Washington Street to Wayne Street); West Henley Street; Irving Street; West Greene Street; Hamilton Street; Tompkins Street; Laurel Avenue; Times Square; South Street; East Henley Street; East Greene Street; Adams Street; Franchot Boulevard.
For more information call the Department of Public Works at 376-5650. To view the schedule online, visit www.cityofolean.org/dpw/sweeping.html.