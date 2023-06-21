More than 20 million Americans live in manufactured housing — mobile homes — according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s more than in public housing and federally subsidized rental housing combined.
Since manufactured homes make up a significant part of the nation’s housing stock and provide a viable affordable housing option, the Rural Housing Coalition of New York believes manufactured homes should play a larger role in discussions, policies and plans to address the ongoing housing shortage.
The Rural Housing Coalition commissioned a report — The Role of Manufactured Housing in New York’s Affordable Housing Crisis — that lays out policy recommendations based on 30 years of data collected from 1989-2019.
“There are 192,890 manufactured housing units in New York state — making up 2.4% of the state’s total housing stock,” said Mike Borges, executive director of the Rural Housing Coalition. “However, in rural areas, that percentage jumps to 10.3% of housing stock — more than 100,000 manufactured housing units."
The report identifies Saratoga and Dutchess counties as having the highest concentrations of manufactured housing communities — between 89 and 105 — in the state. Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are at the lower end of the scale in terms of concentrations of manufactured housing communities, between 19 and 36 total.
The report did not include the specific number of individual manufactured homes in counties nor was there data to indicate a per capita rate of residence in such homes in each county.
The study was funded by a grant from Enterprise Community Partners and completed by the Center for Impact Finance at the University of New Hampshire. The report gleaned data from existing public documents to inform policymakers on the conditions, locations and demographics of manufactured housing communities (MHCs) in the state.
Top recommendations of the report were:
• Better enforcement and compliance with existing laws and regulations regarding the registration of MHCs with the state Department of Taxation and Finance.
The research uncovered a significant decline in mobile home park registrations in recent years — but the parks are still there. Until 2019, the state's Housing and Community Renewal agency managed the registration of these parks, but in 2020, the Department of Taxation and Finance took on the task of managing park registrations.
The report showed that the “number of registered parks has declined from 1,800 to 1,200” — and that information is missing on about one-third of the MHCs in New York.
• Legislation to support expanded opportunities for residents to purchase their MHCs in the case of sale of the property regardless of any change of use.
The rights of manufactured homeowners who rent space in MHCs in New York are covered under Section 233 of the Real Property Law, also known as the “Manufactured Homeowners Bill of Rights.” At the end of the 2023 session, the Legislature passed a measure to give manufactured homeowners the right of first refusal when the park in which they live is put up for sale — regardless of land-use changes.
The bill will be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration.
• Legislation that would foster and fund the purchase of development rights of MHCs using open space and farmland conservation programs as a model.
Across New York — and the nation — big investment firms are buying up mobile home parks, raising fees and evicting people who can’t pay the lot rent, even though they own their homes. To help preserve locally-owned MHCs as an affordable housing option, the report calls for the creation of a state-funded program to offset the cost of purchasing the development rights of MHCs. Successful programs to preserve open space and farmland could serve as a model, the report suggested.
• Increase mortgage recording taxes on MHC sales to for-profit entities to establish a resident displacement fund.
When an MHC is sold, residents can’t easily move their homes, even if they can find an alternative site. Accordingly, many people are forced to abandon their homes and start from scratch. The report proposes increasing mortgage recording taxes on MHC sales to for-profit entities to establish a resident displacement fund.
• Help low- and moderate-income homeowners replace dilapidated manufactured homes.
The report calls for an increase in funding for the Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement Program administered by HCR from the current $5 million to $10 million, and an increase on the amount allocated per home from $100,000 to $200,000.
“As state policymakers continue to tackle the affordable housing shortage in New York, we urge them to work toward a solution that addresses the needs of the whole state and not just downstate,” Borges said. “That solution should include ways to preserve manufactured housing communities as an affordable housing option.”