OLEAN — More than 750 local middle and high school students got the chance to see and get their hands on what local manufacturers are making in their home towns at the annual Dream It Do It Western New York Manufacturing and STEM Fair Friday.
After canceling the 2020 and 2021 fairs due to COVID-19, watching the teens explore the dozens of booths and talk with the representatives of local industry was an encouraging scene for Evelyn Sabina, executive director of DIDI.
“They’ve been engaging, they’ve been asking questions, they’ve been curious about what’s going on,” she said. “It was really exciting to finally see this again.”
Traditionally held at Portville High School, Sabina said the recent rise in COVID-19 cases led to holding the fair in Olean’s Lincoln Park farmers market pavilion with the support of the city and chamber of commerce.
“This was a great opportunity. You have to do what you have to do,” she said. “It was either do it here or not do it.”
Sabina said Bradford High School not only brought their STEM students but others who showed some interest and then had the opportunity to talk with manufacturers and learn about jobs they otherwise might never have known.
“Everybody really enjoyed it but also gained a lot of insight,” she added. “They see these opportunities, and they see the educational opportunities, and then they realize there is something for them right here in Cattaraugus County.”
Manning the Dream It Do It 2.0 booth were interns Noah Martin of Bolivar-Richburg and Olean’s David Ruszkowski, demonstrating a couple of printing machines for other students to see.
“Since we we’re doing our test prints, which have been going pretty well, it means they’re pretty well-priced printers,” Ruszowkis said.
Martin said the students can visit with a few different colleges that have opportunities for engineering so they can get a feel for where they might want to go after high school.
“There’s also a lot of career opportunities and businesses here that people who want to be an engineer would be able to check out,” he added.
One of those businesses present was Eaton, which provides electrical protection equipment to the industry. Plant manager John-Paul Kucera showed students Eaton’s products and what’s inside them, comparing them to a surge protector but on a much larger scale.
Kucera said the fair is a great for students who don’t know all the STEM opportunities are available in the area and gives them some direction on what careers they may want.
“It gives them some appreciation of what’s in their backyard, and a little more comfort in dealing with it,” he said. “It’s not as foreign if they can see it and touch it and talk with folks who play with it every day.”
Dan Adams, the operation manager at Pierce Steel Fabricators, had some examples of their custom steel products on hand for students to see, going from drawings to the final product as well as different materials and styles of welding.
“When I was a kid, you didn’t get this exposure, so now we’re giving the kids a chance to see welding and different products being made or things being tested,” he said. “It gives them options and something to get their hands on. It’s a great program to have.”
For college opportunities, Jamestown Community College’s Tech Club had robots set up to sketch portraits of students who stopped by Friday. Tim Griffin, a mech-tech and mechatronics instructor, said they’re training students to be ready to work in industry fields with more manufactures implementing automation systems.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest from manufacturers and students in this program,” he said. “It helps them with manpower issues but it creates these new jobs for folks in industrial maintenance.”
Chris Napoleon, owner of Napoleon Engineering Services, has been a supporter of Dream It Do It for many years. He said the fair is showing students all the fun and interesting things they can do and what the education paths are there to lead students to a career in STEM.
“You can see the excitement on their faces when they can see where their path is going. It’s fun to help connect the dots for them,” he said.
Napoleon said it takes a lot of collaboration between DIDI, the municipalities and chamber of commerce to make the fair happen because many of the local students are the future of the regional businesses who set up a booth at the park.
“Most of us are born and raised around here, and it’s the biggest pool of candidates for the sustainability of our operations,” he said. “This is a long-term solution that’s successful.”
Participating schools included: Portville, Franklinville, Bradford, Pa., Cuba-Rushford, Wellsville, Pioneer, Allegany-Limestone, Scio, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Salamanca, Hinsdale, Ellicottville, Portville, Hinsdale, Olean and CA-BOCES.