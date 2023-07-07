ALBANY (TNS) — Republicans are pointing to Merriam Webster’s dictionary and a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision upending the president’s student loan forgiveness plan as reasons why Democratic lawmakers should not be allowed to redraw New York’s congressional political boundaries.
It’s the latest legal argument in a case that could have outsized influence on which political party next controls Congress.
The assertion was made in a court filing by GOP attorneys in a state Appellate Court this week, building off oral arguments made last month, after the Supreme Court interpreted the word “modify” in its ruling on the student loan forgiveness case, Biden v. Nebraska. The argument rests on the idea that to “modify” is not to scrap and make anew and that any attempt to do so would be unconstitutional.
The Supreme Court said the Biden administration could not substantially change the student loan forgiveness program, but could make “modest adjustments and additions to existing provisions, not transform them.”
The Republican attorneys in the New York redistricting case on political boundaries argue that same standard should be applied in deciding whether political boundaries should be allowed to be redrawn after a court threw them out last year.
“Just as the term ‘modify’ cannot support the fundamental changes at issue in Biden, neither can it reasonably be read to permit a court to restart the ... process and replace a reapportionment plan that a court lawfully adopted,” states a letter by Misha Tseytlin, an attorney for the Republican intervenors in the case. Tseytlin argued successfully in last year’s redistricting case, which led to the current political boundaries.
Tseytlin pointed to the dictionary’s definition of “modify,” which is to make “minor changes,” to “alter without transforming,” or make “small changes.”
The ongoing case in a mid-level state court pits Republicans against Democrats, who are seeking to redo boundaries of congressional districts for the remainder of the decade, which is the next three congressional races.
The GOP holds a slim majority in Congress thanks to, in part, relatively more favorable political boundaries in New York that were drawn last year by a political scientist appointed by a judge. The action followed the state’s highest court ruling Democrats in the state Legislature adopted unconstitutional maps, designed to favor their political party.
Following the successful midterm election cycle for Republicans, Democrats turned to the state courts asking for a re-do. They are seeking to have the map-drawing process return to the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission, which can create a map that the state Legislature, controlled by Democrats, ultimately has final say over.
“The IRC has a constitutional obligation to finish drawing New York’s congressional map,” said Aria C. Branch, an attorney for Elias Law Group, at oral arguments last month. The Washington, D.C., law firm bills itself as “the nation’s largest law firm focused on representing the Democratic Party, Democratic campaigns, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to securing a progressive future.”
The Republican lawyers have argued that the constitution only allows for the state to “modify” the map.
“Modify doesn’t mean wholesale change,” Tseytlin, attorney for Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, said in court last month.
Tseytlin filed the letter this week with the Appellate Division’s Third Department in Albany, where a panel of judges heard oral arguments.
The legal argument, and its timing, is curious to Jeffrey Wice, a New York Law School professor and redistricting expert.
“A Hail Mary attempt to delay the appeal?” Wice said Wednesday on Twitter.
A substantial delay may not necessarily stop attempts to redraw political boundaries, but it could at least put it on hold for using new maps for the upcoming 2024 election.
The boundaries were designed, in part, to favor competitiveness between the two major political parties, in a state in which there are twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans.