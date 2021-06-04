Student art exhibit, sale June 7 at Tri-County Arts Council

OLEAN —The Tri-County Arts Council will be hosting a unique art exhibition and sale to benefit Literacy of Love.
Affectionately called “House for a Home,” Olean teacher Cari Matejka and Tara Dedrick, a recently retired teacher and ceramics instructor at the Arts Council, organized a project with 30 Olean Intermediate Middle School students to create over 60 ceramic ornaments in the shape of houses to help destitute children and orphans in Uganda find hope and a future. The sale will be held at the Arts Council main office, 110 W. State St., on Monday.
“My colleague Laura Hamed and I have been doing Art from the Heart for 13 years to raise money for destitute and orphaned children in Uganda,” said Matejka, founder and CEO of Literacy of Love. “One hundred percent of all donations benefit our children in Uganda to have an education, safe home, nourishment and nurturing.”
Matejka said they teach the local children and their families about the children of Literacy of Love to help them develop empathy, provide a means to put care into action and develop perspective about the world around them.
“This is a perfect venue for children to help other children,” she said. “Their lives and backgrounds are very diverse, but fundamentally we are all the same.”
During the pandemic, when everyone was teaching remotely, Matejka said she was able to teach remotely from Uganda so her students were able to personally connect, meet and talk with Ugandan kids from half a world away.
The exhibition and sale at the Arts Council is a part of Art from the Heart, a program where children in America make meaningful artwork and sell it at an art sale to benefit other children, Matejka explained. This year, they partnered with the Arts Council, director Mikel Wintermantel and Dedrick.
“Students made clay houses, painted them and beaded the hangers under Tara’s direction,” Matejka said. “We met twice to make the art.”
All are invited to the art show and sale from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arts Council open house, where the children’s artwork will be for sale. On display, children will have poetry about their homes next to their art, Matejka said.
While all proceeds benefit Literacy of Love, this sale will specifically help raise money to build a permanent orphanage in Uganda.
Additional ceramic houses will be for sale after the exhibition at www.literacyoflove.com/the-project/ and also at the Tri-County Artisan Market located inside the Arts Council.
More information can be found at literacyoflove.org or by emailing Matejka at carimatejka1@gmail.com.
