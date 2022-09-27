BRADFORD, Pa. — An event filled with music and stories planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Open Arms Church Bradford will highlight the past 20 years of the church.
Storyteller’s Live will start at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at 1289 E. Main St., Foster Township, and will focus on people sharing their experiences from Open Arms over the past 20 years.
“We’ve been doing Storyteller’s Live for some time now,” said Open Arms Worship Coordinator Rich Dennison. “But this particular night is one of a kind as we’re celebrating a milestone. We’re expecting to hear testimonies from several alumni of how God has blessed Open Arms in so many ways for the past 20 years.”
Open Arms Church was founded in the fall of 2002 as a church plant from Allegany, N.Y., Free Methodist Church, and the Open Arms Port Allegany campus launched in 2013.
The 20th anniversary weekend will continue with a service held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the auditorium at the 1289 E. Main St. campus and a simulcast event at 11 a.m. at Open Arms Port Allegany at 105 Smith Ave. People may also watch at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook or YouTube pages. A picnic will be held after the 11 a.m. service at the Bradford campus.