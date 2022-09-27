BRADFORD, Pa. — An event filled with music and stories planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Open Arms Church Bradford will highlight the past 20 years of the church.

Storyteller’s Live will start at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at 1289 E. Main St., Foster Township, and will focus on people sharing their experiences from Open Arms over the past 20 years.

