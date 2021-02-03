OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation board recently elected Jim Stitt Jr. and Sandi Brundage to its board of directors and named officers for 2021, including the election of Skip Wilday as president.
The board also re-elected four board members to serve three-year terms.
Stitt is the CEO and president of Cutco Corporation, a role he has served since 2017. Prior to being named CEO and president, Stitt served in a number of roles at Cutco, beginning as a process control and quality engineer in 1997.
He began his career as a member of the engineering staff at Honda of America in 1995.
Stitt is rejoining the board after serving as a member in 2009. He is the Bartlett Country Club treasurer and a member of the club’s board, and he is also a member of the Key Bank Western New York District Advisory Board.
Stitt graduated from the University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering technology. He earned a master’s degree in professional leadership from St. Bonaventure University.
He will serve on the board development and finance committees, roles he served for a number of years prior to this board election.
Brundage has been the director of the City of Salamanca Youth Bureau for 17 years.
She is the secretary for the Executive Board of Youth Bureaus in New York and the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Advisory Board, a member of the Western New York Association of Youth Bureaus and a recent addition to the United Way of Cattaraugus County board.
She has worked in health care and children’s mental health fields for 41 years.
Brundage will be a member of the foundation’s grant allocations committee. She also played a pivotal role in directing COVID-19 relief funding as a member of a special ad hoc committee that recommended grants through the WNY COVID-19 Community Response microgrant program, facilitated by CRCF.
Wilday served on the CRCF board from its earliest days, serving from 1994 to 2016. He rejoined the board in 2017 after a mandatory one year off at the end of his long board tenure due to term limits.
For his dedication to the foundation and philanthropy in the Cattaraugus region, Wilday and his wife, Greta, were honored with CRCF’s most prestigious award as the Friends of the Foundation in 2017.
Wilday fills the position vacated by Wendy Brand, who reached the limit of three consecutive three-year terms as a board member. Brand was president from 2016-20; she will serve on the board as immediate past president in 2021.
The board also elected all of its officers for 2021, including Lucy Benson as vice president, Audra Stevens as second vice president, Sharon Myers as secretary and Mike Kasperski as treasurer.
Dennis Pezzimenti, Theresa Raftis and Stevens, all currently serving board members, were also re-elected to serve three-year terms beginning in 2021.
Vicki Blessing will serve as a designated board member from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce board.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Jim Stitt Jr. and Sandi Brundage to the board, as well as all of our new officers and re-elected board members,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “I firmly believe that the foundation has long been blessed with the best of board of directors in the region, and that is because of the dedicated work of the board and the continued efforts to strengthen itself by the election of talented professionals like Jim and Sandi.”