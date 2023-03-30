ALLEGANY — A new face is expected to take over at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School this summer.
The Allegany-Limestone Central School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved the hiring of Joseph Steger as the new middle-high school principal. He will replace retiring principal Kim Moore effective July 1.
An Orchard Park native, Steger obtained his undergraduate degree from Gannon University and his master's degree from Canisius College, as well as completing Educational Leadership courses at St. Bonaventure University. He taught English at North Collins and Ellicottville before taking the position as assistant principal at Chautauqua Lake Central School in Mayville.
He and his family live in Little Valley.
Allegany-Limestone Superintendent Tony Giannicchi noted that administrators at the schools spoke highly of Steger, as well as mentioning his previous roles as a mentor, club adviser and coach.
“His personality, his experience, his references came in glowing,” Giannicchi said. “He’s pretty student-oriented — that’s a big part of our culture. He had a lot of the qualities we were looking for.”
The unanimous vote came after around 10 candidates from inside the district and outside responded to a request for applicants.
“We had it out for a couple of months now,” Giannicchi said, adding with the variety of candidates. “It really ran the gamut.”
“Some of the board members were involved with the process,” Giannicchi said, which kept the panel involved from start to finish.
The contract approved Tuesday is for a four-year probationary period from July 1 to July 1, 2027, with the expiration date being conditional. Steger will also have to pass annual performance reviews with "effective" or "highly effective" marks. Steger was approved with a salary of $95,000 a year.