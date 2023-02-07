Steelbound Brewery eyeing $17 million Ellicottville investment

Steelbound Brewery and Distillery is proposing a $17 million investment to include a 78-unit hotel and conference center and expanded production facilities centered on the intersection of Routes 219 . 242 north of Ellicottville 

 Provided

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency heard plans Tuesday for a $17 million investment at the gateway to Ellicottville.

Steelbound Brewery and Distillery owner William Bursee is proposing a $10 million Steelbound Hotel and Conference Center with 78 rooms and banquet facilities for 400 people at the corner of Routes 219 and 242 north of the village.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social