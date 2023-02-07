Steelbound Brewery eyeing $17 million Ellicottville investment

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency heard plans Tuesday for a $17 million investment at the gateway to Ellicottville.
Steelbound Brewery and Distillery owner William Bursee is proposing a $10 million Steelbound Hotel and Conference Center with 78 rooms and banquet facilities for 400 people at the corner of Routes 219 and 242 north of the village.
The Steelbound Brewery and Distillery opened outside Ellicottville in 2018.
The hotel and conference center would be connected to the restaurant and bar at the existing Steelbound Brewery and Distillery by a 3,000 square-foot skybridge including an open concept kitchen and dining room looking out on the area’s ski slopes.
In addition, Bursee and four partners are looking to ramp up production of craft beer and spirits by renovating an existing 18,600 square-foot former wood kiln on the 20-acre property they purchased around the Steelbound Brewery and Distillery on Route 219. The expected cost is $3.9 million.
It will become an automated brewing, distilling, bottling and distribution facility and help the company expand sales of its 27 craft beers and 25 distilled spirits.
A 2,000 square-foot existing building on the site will be expanded to about 10,000 square feet for barrel storage and the aging of spirits for about $1 million.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Industrial Development Agency said Steelbound has expanded to Springville and Dunkirk, with a site outside Las Vegas due to open next.
Steelbound is expected to file a completed application later this month that will be formally presented to the IDA board at its March meeting. No estimated tax savings were available.
Steelbound opened a 1,600 square-foot addition to its brewing facility last month intended to double its production, currently about 1,200 barrels and 1,100 cases of spirits.
The company’s 80 employees are expected to grow by about 20 this year.
In other action the IDA board agreed to tax incentives to Pierce Steel Co., of Olean, which is moving to the former Sanzo Beverage Co. facility on Route 16 in Hinsdale.
The company will receive an exemption of up to $1.8 million in sales tax costs on material and equipment, $27,500 in mortgage tax fees and $1.04 million in payments in lieu of taxes, saving about $241,000 over 10 years.
The company, founded in Olean in 1838, is retrofitting the facility in a $3.4 million project and expects to move in to begin production later this year.