The U.S.- Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since the coronavirus pandemic began, but some Canadian snowbirds have found a way through Upstate New York.

Vertical magazine reports an Ontario-based company, Great Lakes Helicopter Corp., has been providing cross-border ferry flights into the U.S. since Nov. 3. For $1200 Canadian (or 939 US dollars), a three-seat Robinson R44 helicopter takes passengers from Hamilton International Airport to Buffalo Niagara International Airport in just 35 minutes.

For an extra $700 Canadian (or $548 US), Great Lakes Helicopters can also ship travelers’ cars on a commercial transport through a trucking company to the same location. The Buffalo News reports they’re allowed “unfettered entry into the United States,” unlike private vehicles.

Dwayne Henderson, general manager at Great Lakes Helicopter, told Vertical that his customers have no security or customs in Hamilton, but U.S. Customs and Border Patrol will meet with their chopper when it lands in Buffalo.

“They’ve been very friendly; there have been no issues at all,” Henderson said. “It’s an easy process other than the wait times—there could be a bit of waiting in terms of how fast the truck gets across the border with their car. Passengers are very happy with the service. They think we have a great business model.”

It’s not cheap, but it’s become a popular option especially among retirees who prefer to spend winter in warmer places like Florida. Both countries have kept land ports closed since since March, so driving over the border isn’t an option; meanwhile, private flights may have lower risks of Covid-19 than flying on commercial planes.

“Flying to the U.S. is not closed; carriers fly to the U.S. every day,” Henderson told the Buffalo News. “We’re no different. We’re just smaller and connect individuals to their vehicles.”

According to the Buffalo newspaper, the 10-chopper company is making 60 trips every Thursday through Monday from airports in Hamilton, St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake. Henderson told Vertical last month that hundreds of clients had already been booked through early February, with discussions about expanding into other cities like Detroit.

There are caveats, though. Henderson told Vertical that any Canadian residents who travel to the U.S. might not have their health insurance cover a hospital visit if they contract Covid-19. And when they return home, they can drive across the border as Canadians re-entering the country, but are currently required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

As many as 375,000 people in Canada travel annually in the winter to the southern U.S. and Mexico, according to Vertical. Most “snowbirds” are staying home due to Covid concerns, but others, like Peter and Karen Naylor of Delhi, Ontario, got to enjoy a view of Niagara Falls as part of their journey to Clearwater, Florida, this year.

“We’ve been doing this for 17 years and thought, ‘We can’t stay home, we just can’t,’” Karen Naylor told the Buffalo News. “Helicopters are fun, and I got to sit up front.”

