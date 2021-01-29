SYRACUSE (TNS) — Upstate New York lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are urging President Joe Biden on a plan for reopening the U.S.-Canada border.

One of Biden’s executive orders since taking office has called for federal agencies to interact with Canadian and Mexican officials on developing plans for cross-border travel, which has been largely shut down since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago, within the next 14 days.

Americans “are in desperate need of a plan to reconnect with our Canadian neighbors,” Rep. Brian Higgins, D- Buffalo, told WIVB. “For communities like western New York, a trip across the border feels like a trip across the street.”

Higgins and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who co-chair the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, have sent several recommendations to Biden on how to safely reopen the border amid coronavirus.

“I have worked tirelessly with our counterparts in Canada on this issue, as it continues to impact North Country businesses, families, and communities,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Today we’ve outlined tangible steps the Biden Administration can take to immediately relieve the hardships placed on border communities while charting a clear pathway forward.”

WIVB off Buffalo reports 24 members of Congress, including both Democrats and Republicans, signed a letter Thursday urging a bilateral plan for restoring travel; prioritization of vaccines and testing for all Canadian Border Patrol staff; allowing for families to safely reunite; a policy for property owners; and ensuring reciprocal access to transit through boundary waters.

The border between U.S. and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21, with the order extended several times. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in October he plans to keep the Canadian border closed until the U.S. gets Covid-19 under control.

Forbes reports Canadian officials have also been working on closing a loophole regarding flights; hundreds of thousands have been estimated to have crossed the border over the past 10 months. Currently, anyone arriving in Canada must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test in the previous 72 hours and go into a 14-day quarantine, but public safety minister Bill Blair wants Canada to reach an agreement with the U.S. to increase restrictions.

“We are looking at a number of measures that can include further restrictions on international travel, additional tracing measures, additional quarantine measures and enforcement measures in order to de-incentivize and discourage people from making unnecessary trips,” Blair told CTV.

But developing a plan for eventually reopening the border is a welcome development for snowbirds, residents near the border, and business owners with both Canadian and American customers.

“We’re hoping that if the vaccination rollouts continue very strongly and hopefully even accelerate, the numbers get under control in both countries, that this summer we can start to move towards normalization,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas told NBC-5.

“It’s going to take some months. Nobody should think, ‘Oh, they’re going to have a couple meetings soon and the border’s suddenly going to open.’ But nothing was going to happen as long as we were in limbo, 30-day extensions every month, and no serious conversations between the two countries... We look forward to the day when we can kind of put all of this in our rearview mirror.”

