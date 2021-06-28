ALBANY — The U.S. Department of Justice expects to spend years investigating fraud cases involving billions of dollars in aid that was intended to help small businesses stay afloat and keep their workers employed, a top federal prosecutor in New York said.

“I would be surprised if we were not bringing these cases five, six, seven years from now,” acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York Antoinette Bacon said in an interview at her office Friday.

Government watchdogs have estimated criminals netted about $80 billion worth of loans issued by the Small Business Administration across two pandemic initiatives funded through the CARES Act, as well as the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Millions of Americans took advantage of the popular relief programs — especially the forgivable PPP loans — to prop up their businesses during the pandemic. But the fountain of fast-flowing government aid also provided an avenue for people to attempt to cheat the system with lucrative schemes.

The Department of Justice says it has prosecuted more than 100 defendants in at least 70 criminal cases for PPP and EIDL fraud since the programs launched last spring through the federal CARES Act.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Albany has filed two cases with charges against four individuals who allegedly fraudulently obtained loans from the programs.

In one case, they said three men conspired to obtain at least $5.6 million in fraudulent loans and worked on their scheme in part in Ulster County. One defendant from Brooklyn has plead guilty in that case.

In April, they charged another man with wire fraud and money laundering stemming from his alleged efforts to fraudulently obtain $150,000 in PPP and EIDL loans. He is awaiting trial.

The prosecutors are continuing to investigate additional potential fraud cases across the district, they said.

“Serial fraudsters look for opportunities like well-funded government programs, especially in times of crisis and disaster when people are desperate,” Bacon said. “The CARES Act for most people meant caring for your neighbor ... but for others the CARES Act was caring for themselves. It was selfishness. It was an opportunity to live a lavish lifestyle to get rich quick. So we wanted to jump on that as quickly as possible.”

Within a month or two of the launch of these SBA programs, the U.S. attorney’s office in Albany started following fraud leads, prosecutors said.

In March, the inspector general for the Small Business Administration testified before Congress that within days of the launch of the programs last year, banks started calling his office to report alleged fraud. Complaints alleging fraud started pouring in by thousands. The office received 150 years worth of complaints in just one year and has yet to process tens of thousands of them.

Hannibal Ware, inspector general for the Small Business Administration, said the SBA ignored repeated warnings about fraud in the programs as it reduced or eliminated controls designed to root out abuses in an effort to move funds out the door as quickly as possible.

The SBA has taken “many steps” to increase fraud controls over the course of the pandemic, a senior administration official at the SBA said this month. He noted that the inspector general has not investigated the full $80 billion worth of potential fraud estimated in the program, but used algorithms to pinpoint loans with certain characteristics.

Bacon declined to comment on whether she thought the SBA’s vetting of the loans was sufficient given the fraud cases she’s seeing now.

She asked the public to report tips about suspected loan fraud to the FBI in Albany or by calling the FBI’s hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submitting a tip online to FBI.gov.

“We hear a lot, people will say ‘Well, everyone knew that so-and-so was committing fraud. Everyone knew that this was happening. Why isn’t law enforcement doing something?’” Bacon said. “Not everyone knows. We know because good honest citizens provide tips and leads.”

The SBA is no longer offering PPP loans. The agency is still offering EIDL loans and targeted grants through the EIDL program.