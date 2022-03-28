SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation is in the process of revisiting whether to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in casino revenue to New York state following a financial blow.

Seneca Nation executives and the Tribal Council, along with leadership from Seneca Gaming Corporation and legal counsel, have been working since Friday to address a banking situation brought on by what Seneca officials call an “aggressive, unjust and overreaching” court filing by the state.

A subpoena served Friday to KeyBank is impacting Seneca Nation and Seneca Gaming bank accounts, officials reported, so they can’t conduct banking transactions.

In a statement, Seneca President Matthew Pagels said the Nation and KeyBank are working to resolve the situation. Meanwhile, any individuals or organizations with Nation-issued checks in their possession should not attempt to cash or deposit them until a situation is rectified.

“New York’s unjust actions go far beyond the restricted account in which compact-related funds have been kept,” Pagels said. “The account has more than adequate funds to satisfy any compact-related court rulings and judgments. The state knows this, as we have had to demonstrate that fact several times in our various court proceedings.”

In the meantime, the Nation says the state’s action has hurt their ability to provide basic services to the Senecas, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, meal services, employee payroll and more.

“The state has purposefully and unnecessarily victimized thousands of people, Seneca and non-Seneca,” the statement said.

The Seneca Tribal Council began meeting Monday morning to discuss the banking situation and a possible solution to the ongoing casino compact dispute.

Leslie Logan, a member of the Mothers of the Nation, said there were more than 250 people at Monday morning’s council session. After 3 hours, the council tabled the resolution to make payments to New York state, she said. Then, in a turnaround, they were informed that Council is reconvening at 4 p.m.

“I can safely say that the Mothers, and our supporters, including extensive comment from former president Moe John, want to see the Nation continue to fight and not make the payments to New York state,” she said.

In a letter to the editor in The Buffalo News, and also posted on Facebook, Mothers of the Seneca Nation member Odie Brant Porter said a bad deal combined with unfair regulations shouldn’t result in the Senecas being taken advantage of.

Explaining why the Seneca people are opposed to the release of $800 million in gaming revenues to the state, Porter said the original compact was deeply flawed, promising exclusive gaming rights throughout Western New York despite three state-licensed casinos in our zone.

“It was projected in 2002 that the Nation would generate nearly $2 billion and the State $900 million over the 14-year term,” she claimed. “In fact, the state generated $1.5 billion at the expense of reducing the Nation’s share!”

Porter likened the state’s abuse of terms to American governments’ treatment of Iroquois nations in the 18th and 19th centuries, saying treaties gave guarantees and then were broken, always abrogating and taking more.

“Unfair interpretations by court after court have never favored us and yet we are dishonored and blamed as we fight for justice,” she said. “We will keep demanding that our people be treated with dignity and respect, rather than be accused of duplicity and shiftiness.”

Seneca officials were not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.