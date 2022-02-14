IRVING — The Seneca Nation Council passed a resolution Saturday requiring a review and final determination by the National Indian Gaming Commission on whether additional revenue-sharing payments to New York state are lawful under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

That decision follows a settlement agreement signed by Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Jan. 12 to end the five-year Class III gaming compact payment dispute.

“The Department of Interior and National Indian Gaming Commission have raised concerns about the legality of the continued revenue share payments under the Seneca Nation’s gaming Compact and commenced a review of the matter several months ago,” Pagels told the Times Herald Monday. “To date, neither agency has issued an official report, nor taken any legal action.”

The Mothers of the Nation, a group of Seneca women organized under the Seneca Constitution, commended the Council for passing a resolution at the regular session Saturday on the Cattaraugus Territory.

This came less than five days after the Mothers organized a petition drive Feb. 8 and gathered signatures of Seneca women who deem the settlement agreement invalid. The petition was submitted to the Department of the Interior.

At a Council session Saturday, several members of the Mothers called upon the Council to halt more than $800 million in disputed payments to the state.

This was one of two actions against the gaming compact agreement in the past week. On Thursday, Marie E. Williams, former executive director of the Seneca Gaming Authority, filed a challenge of the legality of the agreement in Seneca Nation Courts.

Williams’ legal filing is focused on the “assessed costs” that go beyond the provisions of the compact and illegal payments that she says Pagels buried in the agreement. She said the additional costs have consistently been disputed and denied by the Seneca Gaming Authority and several Seneca Nation presidents for nearly a decade.

As the former executive director of the Nation’s gaming authority, Williams said she can attest to disputed billings from the New York State Police and state Gaming Commission from 2014 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Odie Brant Porter, a resident of the Allegany Territory and a founding member of the Mothers of the Nation, proposed the resolution to make more than $540 million in payments to the state be amended to require that any future payments be subject to federal review and determination.

In September 2021, the National Indian Gaming Commission announced that it had opened an investigation into the matter, which is on-going.

“After receiving community feedback, the Nation’s Council approved a resolution to continue holding Compact revenue share payments until the federal review is complete,” Pagels said. “We hope such a report is finalized expeditiously so our Nation can move forward in charting the future of our gaming operations.”

The Mothers of the Seneca Nation issued the following statement: “The Mothers of the Nation support the Council’s decision to require federal review of the legality of additional revenue sharing payments to New York State before any payments are made. The Mothers have exercised our collective voices, and the power of our people, to move our Nation in the right direction for the best benefit of the Seneca people, our children, and our future. We thank the Council for its decision today.”

The Mothers of the Nation, who are recognized under the Seneca Constitution of 1848 to approve treaties, organized a petition drive Feb. 8 and gathered signatures of nearly 200 Seneca women opposed to the terms of the proposed settlement agreement. The Mothers’ petition has been submitted to the National Indian Gaming Commission and the Department of the Interior requesting immediate intervention and swift review of the legality of the payments.

The proposed settlement agreement with the state, if approved, would end the gaming compact dispute, pledging to release approximately $540 million of disputed payments held in escrow and another projected $265 million through 2023.

In return, the state offered to commence good faith negotiations for a new compact, which concedes nothing, since any state is obligated to enter compact negotiations when asked by the tribe under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).

In 2016, Nation officials made the decision to stop paying the State because the terms of the 7-year compact extension were silent on further payments. The Interior Department has twice written that it agrees with this interpretation, including the Biden-Haaland Administration, as recently as April 2021.

In addition, on Sept. 16, 2021, the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) stated that it considers additional revenue sharing payments a significant question requiring review. Further, a Sept. 15, 2021 letter from Assistant Secretary of the Interior Bryan Newland expressed “serious concern” that further payments to the State may violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).

On behalf of the Mothers, Porter said, “The Mothers of the Seneca Nation will continue to stay active to ensure that the actions of our officials promote the betterment of our people and our future generations. We appreciate their decision today.”