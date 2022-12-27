PLATTSBURGH (TNS) — Again this year there was no crush of suitcase-dragging, homebound college students gathered on the platform outside the historic Plattsburgh train station.

The regular rumble of freight locomotives carrying their cargo still awoke residents in the sleeping neighborhood with their early morning passages, but in the afternoons there was quiet instead of two usual arrivals of passenger trains.

In 2018 and 2019, more than 13,000 people got on and off Amtrak’s Adirondack line train in Plattsburgh, a small city where the tracks hug Lake Champlain. But this year marked nearly three years with no passengers.

The continued and indefinite closure of the Adirondack line train, which stops in North Country towns between Albany and Montreal, is one reason why fewer people rode Amtrak trains in New York this year than did before the pandemic.

But elsewhere in New York, many passengers have returned to the rails. Data provided by Amtrak shows the number of people getting on and off trains at stations in New York between October 2021 and September was at about 75 percent of levels seen before the pandemic during the same period three years ago.

The normalization of video calls and “remote work” means some business travelers and commuters have not returned to regular train rides, multiple experts said. In addition, Amtrak has operated fewer trains on some services. Still, Amtrak ridership, while rebounding, is partially recovered from where it once was.

Nationally, about 23 million passengers rode Amtrak over the one-year period ending in September, almost double the number of people who clambered aboard that same period last year, but down about 30 percent from 2019, Amtrak data shows. While long-distance and local state routes fared better, Acela ridership remained down about 40 percent.

“2019 was the best year Amtrak has had since it was formed because of the number the number of people who traveled by Amtrak, the frequency of the service provided and the revenue from ticket sales almost covered operating costs,” said Nick Little, director of Railway Education at the Center for Railway Research and Education at Michigan State University. “If we had not had the pandemic, would Amtrak have repeated 2019? My answer to that would have been most likely. ... What the pandemic did was put a big question mark over are people going to want to travel by train.”

Amtrak’s rebound from the early pandemic days of empty trains and furloughed workers was made possible by $1.7 billion in federal funds approved by Congress in a coronavirus relief package. The railroad also received $66 billion in additional federal money in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, money Amtrak said it will use to improve service in the Northeast Corridor and possibly expand services, among other steps. Amtrak is also supported by state funding, including about up to $29 million annually from the state Department of Transportation.

Amtrak highlighted that millions more passengers returned to the rails this year than in 2021, but the railroad, like airlines and other travel businesses, is still feeling some pandemic effects.

About 8 million people boarded and exited Amtrak trains at the new Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in New York City in the one-year period ending in September compared to 10.8 million in 2019, a 25 percent decline, Amtrak data shows.

At Albany-Rensselaer Train Station, which has historically been the 10th busiest station in the country, 640,353 passengers got on and off during that same period, a 20 percent decrease from 2019.

At the Hudson Valley stations, where rail service is a regular aspect of commuting for many, boardings and alightings were generally down, except in Poughkeepsie and Yonkers, where ridership increased 1 and 8 percent, respectively, over 2019 levels, Amtrak data shows.

The Empire Line has not operated as many trains between Albany and New York City this year as it did before COVID-19, according to the state Department of Transportation. Before COVID-19, seven round-trip trains cruised through the Hudson Valley, while during the pandemic the number of trains varied between three and five. On Dec. 5, Amtrak added two round-trip rides bringing the number of trains to six, the transportation department said.

Other than the string of closed stations stretching between Fort Edward and the Canadian border, ridership at Saratoga Springs had the greatest decline from fiscal year 2019 with a 45 percent decrease and only 22,710 boarding or disembarking Amtrak trains there. Riders at that station also no longer had access to Adirondack Line trains passing through, but had the option of riding the Ethan-Allen, which stretches from Rutland, Vt., to New York City.

“We think fiscal-year 2022 ridership has rebounded very well,” said Bruce Becker, a spokesman for the Empire State Passenger Association, a volunteer advocacy group promoting inter-city rail.

The Adirondack line between Albany and Montreal is not expected to reopen until spring or later, according the Amtrak. No specific start date has been set to resume service.

“While service will not return until at least spring ... we are working to resolve these issues to ensure we can return service in the safest, most efficient manner,” said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

The line is the last of the three Amtrak services that crosses into Canada to reopen, Becker said. The other two services, which cross the border in Niagara Falls and near Vancouver, British Columbia, have resumed.

Reopening has been slowed by multiple issues, including workforce shortages, necessary track maintenance and longstanding conflict over where to conduct customs inspections for the rail passengers, Becker said.

Abrams said the company is hiring new employees to service the line and equipping them with the needed qualifications through the Federal Railroad Administation. Amtrak is also offering $25,000 hiring bonuses for “all mechanical roles.”

For some North Country residents, the wait can’t end soon enough, however.

“The fact that there was a train here was one of the reasons I liked Plattsburgh when a moved here,” said Leni Veradelis, who’s lived in Plattsburgh for six years. When she didn’t have a car, she used to ride the train to Montreal periodically and has also used Amtrak for long distance travel to California. The train used to be her preferred method of travel, but since the line’s closure, she’s had to travel by bus and car, she said.

The Adirondack line was previously used heavily by students coming to and from the North Country for college, said Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, as well as some Canadians headed to Plattsburgh to use their international airport.

SUNY Plattsburgh has chartered buses to Schroon Lake to help students travel home and back to school, at a cost of about $100,000 to $150,000 to the college, according to Michele Carpentier, assistant vice president for enrollment and student success and director of special programs. Most students don’t bring a car to the school.

Westport town Supervisor Ike Tyler said it’s been a loss for the region as some travelers used to take the train to his town and then board a bus to Lake Placid, 30 minutes away.

Along with local members of Congress and state legislators, the mayors have been advocating for a return of service as quickly as possible.

Rosenquest and Tyler said they’ve felt dismay as across Lake Champlain, a new Amtrak service launched between Burlington, Vt. and New York City, an expansion of the Ethan Allen line, while the Adirondack line remains shuttered.

Ethan Allen ridership was up 28 percent in the most recent fiscal year ending in September over that same period in 2019, Amtrak data shows. That increase could be explained by the Burlington expansion and more New York riders taking the Ethan Allen in the absence of Adirondack line trains, Becker said.