ALBANY (TNS) — The New York State Labor Department says it thwarted $1 billion in fraudulent unemployment payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, stopping 42,000 false claims.

The department also said it has referred more unemployment fraud cases to federal prosecutors in the past five months than in the previous 10 years combined.

Fraudsters have used real identities of employed New York residents, possibly collected from data breaches at banks and insurance companies, to file claims. The fraud often comes to light when the employee receives an official monetary determination letter or other communication from the Labor Department.

Recipients should report such notifications to the Labor Department at on.ny.gov/uifraud.

Labor Department officials said the fraudsters have targeted employees working in healthcare, education, government, and non-profits, as well as large local employers. The fraud comes as unemployment swells across the state. In June, nearly 1,470,000 New Yorkers were unemployed.

“Preying on the welfare of New Yorkers during a global pandemic is a new low,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. “We urge every New Yorker to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect your identity and help put a stop to this.”

The Labor Department declined to provide details on specific cases, concerned about sharing information that might aid future frauds.

©2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.