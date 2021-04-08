ALBANY (TNS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York fell 104 on Wednesday to 4,422.

Hospitalizations have largely plateaued in recent weeks at around 4,500 on most days. That’s down from over 9,000 at points in January.

A total of 947 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus Wednesday, down three, and 600 were intubated, up seven.

The state confirmed 8,379 new COVID cases on Wednesday and reported another 263,737 test results.

The daily total of new cases in recent weeks has generally been in the range of 6,000 to 8,000.

That’s down from nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14, but still much higher than the numbers seen during the summer and early fall. At that time, the state was often seeing less than 1,000 new cases a day, although there were fewer tests conducted then as well.

Another 47 people in New York died due to Covid on Wednesday, which brings the statewide death toll to 40,970.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 3.18% yesterday and the positive rate’s seven-day average was 3.4%, down from 3.48% the previous day.

Western New York's seven-day average for positivity in testing was 4.67% on Wednesday, which remained the highest rate of any of the state's 10 regions.