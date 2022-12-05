ALBANY (TNS) — New York Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie is threatening to potentially block a Republican elected to the Assembly in Brooklyn from serving in the chamber following questions about residency requirements.

Republican officials assert there are no issues regarding his residency and have framed it as an “unprecedented” move by Democratic leadership.

The standoff could mark the first time in more than 100 years since the Assembly removed an elected person from office in the chamber, which it did following the election of five New York City socialists.

Heastie instructed the Assembly Judiciary Committee to investigate and report back on the matter before the end of the year, leaving only a few weeks to resolve the question of whether Republican Lester Chang met residency requirements in a redistricting year to run for office in the Brooklyn Assembly district.

Chang defeated longtime incumbent Assemblyman Peter J. Abbate Jr., who was first elected to serve in Albany in 1986.

Abbate serves in what’s been traditionally viewed as a safe Democratic district. Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 18,000 registered voters in the district. And despite massive turnout disparities between the two parties this year, 4,500 more Democrats than Republicans voted in the race. (About 3,000 independents also voted in the race.)

With changing demographics in New York City and some Asian-American voters siding with Republican candidates, who pitched a tough-on-crime stance, especially in the face of rising numbers of hate crimes, Chang was able to win the seat.

But following the election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party started to question whether Chang met residency requirements. In a year following the changing of political boundaries because of the once-a-decade redistricting process, a candidate needs to reside in the county for the 12 months prior to the election, according to the state constitution.

“We have an obligation to ensure that all members adhere to these constitutional residency requirements,” Heastie said in a statement. He said he had received “credible and serious questions” about Chang, who has ties to Manhattan, meeting residency requirements.

The Judiciary Committee last year launched an impeachment inquiry into then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned from office while the investigation was ongoing.

If the committee finds there is a violation of the residency requirement, it could lead to the full Assembly voting on whether to permit Chang to serve in the Assembly. It could then prompt a special election for the seat, which would likely have lower turnout than in a midterm election that featured presidential-level turnout for Republicans. That could bode well for a Democratic candidate.

“There is no precedent for a candidate who fairly won an election to have to prove their residency in order to be seated in the state Assembly,” Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said in a statement. “Unfortunately, having lost the election, it appears that Democrats are looking for any way to deny the will of the people.”

Barclay said that Chang grew up in Brooklyn and lives in his childhood residence; he said tax returns and other documents will confirm his residency.

“It is shameful that Brooklyn Democrats are planning to reject the voices of this community and the election results of the 49th Assembly District,” Chang said in a statement.

He added that he lives in the home he grew up in as he continues to “care for my 95-year-old mother who suffers from dementia and requires family care.”

“The people of this community know me, they came out to vote for me, and their support resulted in a tremendous victory,” Chang said. “It is an outrage that Democrats are trying take that moment away and reverse the outcome of an election that was decided fairly.”

The Republican’s comments reflect a similar tone that socialists took when they were removed from the Assembly in April 1920. At issue then was whether the constitutional values of the Socialist Party were in direct conflict with those of New York.

“Treason has been committed in the New York Assembly,” Charles Solomon and Louis Waldman said in a statement to the New York Times in 1920. “A bipartisan combination has overthrown representative democracy.”

Solomon, of Brooklyn, and Waldman, of Manhattan, were among five socialists voted out of the Assembly. All were from New York City.

“The constitution has been lynched and the perpetrators of this outrage must be brought to justice,” Solomon and Waldman said.

The “expulsion” was recommended by the Judiciary Committee on a split vote, according to the New York Times. The Assembly took nearly a full day to debate the matter in what news accounts described as a hectic scene.

“If the people are to be driven from the ballot box, where shall they go?” Solomon and Waldman said. “The right of the ballot is an American right, and those who deny it are traitors.”

They would later run in a special election, win, and be removed again by the Assembly. Some of them would run again for office, won and, by 1921, were allowed to stay in office following a change in political winds.