ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday sounded the alarm on the price gouging of children’s painkillers and fever reducers as demand increases for those medications amid a surge in respiratory disease fueled by COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

These children’s medications, which have been in short supply recently at many retailers, are being sold online and in stores at prices two or three times their retail value, according to the attorney general’s office.

James urged New Yorkers to be on alert for potential price gouging of children’s medicine, including Tylenol and Motrin, and other brand names of the generic drugs acetaminophen and ibuprofen, as well as aspirin, and to report any dramatic price increases to her office.

James said the impact of the “tripledemic” is leaving families to care for sick children while “confronting the national shortage of children’s Tylenol and other medication.”

“If New Yorkers see big price increases for children’s medication, I encourage them to report it to my office immediately,” she said.

New York hospitals have seen an uptick in COVID-19 admissions in recent weeks as well as a surge in patients with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which presents most severely in children and people who are immunocompromised.

At the same time, the state has seen influenza levels soar, particularly compared to the last two winters, when COVID-19 restrictions around masking and social distancing prevented widespread infection. The flu has been categorized as geographically widespread in New York for the 11th consecutive week, according to the most recent weekly report from the state Department of Health.

The flu and RSV came to New York early this year, but there are signs that infection levels may be declining. Forty-one percent of flu specimens were positive for the week ending in Dec. 17, a 4 percent decline from the previous week, according to the state Department of Health. The number of patients hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed influenza was 2,709, a 3 percent decrease over the previous week.

There have been five influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this season.

New York law prohibits merchants from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety, or welfare for an excessive price.

Due to the nationwide shortage, James advises consumers to buy only as much children’s medication as they need and not stock up as such panic buying may intensify the shortage and could encourage sellers to engage in illegal price gouging.

The attorney general also reminds consumers that it is not price gouging for retailers to limit the amount of medication they sell to individual consumers.

When reporting price gouging to the attorney general’s office, consumers should:

— Report the specific increased prices, the dates, and places where they saw the increased prices, and the types of medication being sold.

— Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

— Report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.