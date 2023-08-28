ITHACA (TNS) — An Ithaca man who had been missing for 100 days has been found dead, and 10 people have been arrested in connection with his kidnapping and death, New York State Police and Ithaca police said in a press conference Monday.
Thomas Rath, 33, was abducted May 20 from an Ithaca homeless camp called “the Jungle,” police said. His remains were found in a shallow grave on state land in Candor, Tioga County, on Aug. 3, said Capt. Lucas Anthony, who leads the Troop C State Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
State police did not release the cause of death or motive. Rath was dead within 24 hours after being kidnapped, Anthony said.
The kidnapping and murder were not random acts, troopers said. Rath and the 10 people arrested were familiar with each other, police said.
On May 31, Rath was seen at a house at in Newfield. This triggered a search with more than 80 police officers and volunteers on June 2, state police said.
The case spanned two New York counties and stretched into the state of Maine, state police Maj. Jeffrey VanAuken said. More than 40 search warrants have been executed since Rath went missing.
Angelo Baez, 48, and Jonathan Glennon, 31, both of Ithaca, have been charged with second-degree murder with intent. Baez has also been charged with first-degree kidnapping. He is incarcerated in Tioga County. Glennon is incarcerated in Maine.
Eight more people were arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to the crime. Everyone involved is local to Ithaca and more arrests are coming, police said.