WANTAGH (TNS) — If current COVID-19 trends hold, there’s no reason every school in New York can’t be fully open in September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

“We have to get back to school,” he said during a press conference on Long Island. “If you ask me today, all schools open statewide in September unless there’s a dramatic change in the COVID trajectory.”

New cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths due to the illness are all at their lowest points in months. Those are good signs for the full return of school in the fall, Cuomo said.

Cuomo was asked about remote learning after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city won’t offer a remote option in September.

Cuomo didn’t answer whether he thinks schools should continue a remote option for families who don’t want to send their kids back in person. He did say he plans to set a “statewide policy” that will govern all districts.

“Some students paid a very heavy price for remote learning,” Cuomo said. “Remote learning only works if you’re in a home that has the equipment, if you’re in a home that has access to internet, if you’re in a home that has someone who can help the student with issues.

“Poorer households, more minority households were not as successful with remote learning. It was the best that we could do in a bad situation, but by no stretch of the imagination is remote learning a substitute for class participation.”

Cuomo also spoke briefly about whether schools will require Covid vaccines in September. He noted the topic is controversial, but didn’t offer an opinion.

He said again Monday that the state can’t legally require vaccines while they’re still approved only for emergency use.

Cuomo announced previously that State University of New York campuses will require vaccines for in-person students, but only if one of the shots gains full, regular approval by the fall.

NEW CASES of Covid-19 in New York fell below 1,000 Sunday for the first time since the fall.

The state confirmed 929 new COVID cases Sunday. The last time cases were below 1,000 was Oct. 18, when the count was 998. The last time there were fewer new cases in a day was Sept. 27, when the total was 834.

Hospitalizations in New York fell 30 Sunday to 1,305. That’s their lowest point since Nov. 4.

A total of 303 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, down 12, and 185 were intubated, down nine.

“Covid has been a long, cold, dark winter, but the season has changed and we’re on the right side,” Cuomo said. “We have the beast contained. We have to continue to contain the beast.”

New York reported another 85,019 test results Sunday. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 1.09%.

The statewide seven-day average positive rate was 0.9% Sunday, down from 0.92% the day before. That’s the lowest seven-day average since Sept. 21, according to Cuomo’s office.

In Western New, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus fell to 1.49% on Sunday.

Another 14 people in New York died Sunday due to COVID, which brings the statewide death toll to 42,608.

LETCHWORTH STATE PARK and 14 other state parks around New York will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting next week, while anyone who gets a vaccine anywhere in New York between May 24-31 will get a free two-day pass to any New York state park.

The clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, Cuomo said. The Letchworth clinic is set for May 29-30.

The passes are valid through Sept. 30 and can be picked up at any of the 181 state parks. Visitors will have to show confirmation of vaccination to get the passes.

The park passes are the latest in a series of incentives the state has offered to try to boost vaccination rates as demanded has declined.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.