It started by recognizing an additional need in the community — women and children lined up in cars on Buffalo Street around the corner from the Olean Food Pantry on Leo Moss Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted more of a need for food in the community, but it was the women and children that particularly struck members of the Olean Zonta Club.
“The Zonta Club of Olean has worked with the Olean Food Pantry in the past by providing something unexpected to women,” says Ann Marie Tompkins, president. “Women take care of their families and don’t necessarily do something for themselves. We wanted to change that and wanted to give them an opportunity to choose their products.”
The pop-up event outside the Food Pantry provides items for women they wouldn’t or couldn’t purchase for themselves. Women are given a tote bag that they may then fill by “shopping” at the Zonta-sponsored table. They are able to choose from a number of hygiene products like shampoo and lotions as well as an umbrella, purse or wallet and jewelry.
All items had been purchased by the Zonta Club or donated by generous volunteers. The most requested item at shelters is socks so the Zonta Club made sure there were plenty on hand for Food Pantry patrons.
“In the past we’ve provided birthday bags which include cake mix, frosting, sprinkles, napkins, everything you need to bake a birthday cake,” Tompkins says. “Celebrations still matter and are important but often fall by the wayside when other needs take priority.”
DB Busan, warehouse manager, expresses thanks to Zonta for its support.
“The response we’ve received from our patrons has been overwhelmingly positive,” Busan says. “They are so thankful for the thoughtfulness.”
Busan also notes they receive a regular donation of about 13,000 biodegradable laundry detergent strips from Tru Earth.
“This makes such a difference to our patrons because they don’t then have to cart a huge jug of laundry detergent,” Busan says. “Many patrons may not have cars so eliminating that extra weight is helpful. The strips work wonderfully and are eco-friendly.”
Additional pop-up events are scheduled this summer and fall. In the fall, shawls and other cold-weather necessities will be provided alongside the other products.
For more information or to donate new products, contact Zonta at Oleanzonta@gmail.com.