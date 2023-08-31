Yorkshire native and Alfred State College graduate Patricia Orsini Nilsen recently won the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) speed contest.
Nilsen, a 1993 graduate of Pioneer High School and the daughter of Tony and Nancy Orsini, competed for the first time at this national competition in 2004 — but she got serious about winning after finishing fifth in 2015.
“After the 2015 competition, I realized that if I practiced, I could do well,” she said. “I started competing in earnest in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, I placed second overall and after not competing between 2020 through 2022 I returned to compete this year.”
At this year’s contest, held at the NCRA National Convention in Houston, Nilsen placed first after recording an overall 98.932% accuracy. Forty contestants competed in three five-minute legs: literary at 220 words a minute, legal opinion at 230 words per minute, and testimony at 280 words per minute.
“It was a great feeling,” she said. “After getting second place twice, it was something I have been on the cusp of for a while. I am glad this was finally my year.”
Nilsen said the people who compete are the best in the field, so even when a contestant does well, winning is not a given.
“There is great camaraderie among us, and most of us practice together,” she said. “We all help each other to be better reporters, and we are all constantly refining the craft.”
Earlier in the year, Nilsen broke a world speed record with Mark Kislingbury in Atlanta by completing five minutes at 320 words per minute with over 95% accuracy. The previous record was set in 1981 by Dom Tursi of New York at 300 wpm for five minutes.
Nilsen has worked as a court reporter for 25 years after earning her associate degree in court reporting at Alfred State. She spent the greater part of her career as an official U.S. District Court reporter in the Southern District of New York. She indicates that working in that setting gave her the confidence to walk into just about any setting possible and not feel intimidated.
She is now a freelance reporter in Nashville, Tenn., working with attorneys based in or working in that state. She is also certified to take virtual depositions of California witnesses.