For the last several years, the Wellsville Lions Club has been educating locals and tourists alike by placing historical markers about the town.
They can be found in places like Island Park, on the hospital lawn, on the library lawn, on Main Street and at the post office touting everything from the contribution of William and Gertrude Jones to Tan Bark City.
Now the Lions Club says it will place one of the blue historical markers near Pizza King to honor George Francis Hayes.
At one time his was a household name to kids and adults across the nation. He’d starred in more than 200 movies and programs from the silver screen to the small screen with matinee idols and icons, from Hop-Along Cassidy to Roy Rogers and John Wayne.
He was the ultimate sidekick — grizzled, grumpy and outspoken. He was Gabby Hayes.
Hayes was born in Stannards in his father’s hotel in 1885, but as a lad he was drawn to the bright lights of Wellsville, where there were theaters and vaudeville stages with renowned thespians and entertainers treading the boards.
He was the third of seven children born to Elizabeth Morrison Hayes and Clark Hayes. And although his birthplace is legally Stannards, in his later years Hayes always gave Wellsville as his birthplace and the village embraced him as a native son. For several years, the local Chamber of Commerce hosted a festival in his name.
Growing up in Western New York, Hayes did not come from a cowboy background and did not ride horses until he was in his 40s. His father, Clark, operated the Hayes Hotel in Stannards and was also involved in oil production. Hayes grew up in Stannards and attended Stannards School where he earned a reputation as a ball player.
In his teens he became enamored with the greasepaint and spotlights he’d experienced in Wellsville, where he occasionally appeared on the Baldwin theater stage. In 1902, when he was 17, he left home and joined a stock company passing through town. On his way to becoming an accomplished actor, he traveled with a circus and became a successful vaudevillian.
History has it that Hayes had become so successful that by 1928, at age 43, he was able to retire to his home on Long Island. But like many, in 1929 he lost his fortune when the Stock Market crashed.
It is written that after the loss, his wife, Olive, also a performer, urged her husband, though not a young man, to travel west — destination Hollywood — and the burgeoning film industry.
Hayes said he met a producer who liked his looks and cast him as a variety of characters in 30 roles over six years.
His biography reads, “while in real life Hayes was an intelligent, well-groomed, articulate man he was often cast as a grizzled codger who uttered phrases such as “consarn it,” “yer darn tootin’,” “dadgummit” and “whippersnapper,” when referring to a younger person.
From 1935-39, Hayes played the part of Windy Halliday, sidekick to William Boyd in the Hopalong Cassidy movies. In 1939, he went to Republic Pictures and became Gabby Hayes.
As Gabby, he appeared in more than 40 films between 1939 and 1946, starring with popular Western stars Rogers (44 times), Gene Autry (seven films), Randolph Scott (six) and Wayne (15 films). He was consistently named as one of the top 10 Western actors in movie polls and was listed as one of the Top Ten Money-Making Western Stars for 13 years.
After his last appearance on the big screen in 1950, he moved to television. There he starred alongside Rogers and Dale Evans in the “Happy Trails” show before hosting his own children’s program, “The Gabby Hayes Show” from 1950 to 1956.
Throughout those celebrity years and after his retirement, Hayes would return to his “adopted” hometown and spend time in local cafes catching up with friends and giving autographs to children.
It is noted that he also spent time playing cards with friends. The owners of Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ in Shongo are proud to claim that the tin-wall paneling and the tin used to decorate the bar, in the recently constructed building, came from a cabin Hayes visited when he was in the area.
Hayes died in February 1969 in Los Angeles. He is buried in the famous Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills — his grave is marked, “George F. Hayes.” He is remembered as George and as Gabby with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Lions Club’s Civic Improvement Committee will spend more than $1,600 on the marker which will be put in place later this year.