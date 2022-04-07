As city of Olean residents are starting to tackle their spring yard work, curbside pickup and dropoff at the Front Street city lot for yard waste will begin this month.
City officials reported Thursday that the Front Street City Lot, near the intersection of Seneca Street, will be opened on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting this Saturday. The lot, which will be open through September, will be open for residents to dispose of yard debris, such as tree limbs, grass clippings and leaves either loose or in paper bags. Tree trunks are not accepted, nor is yard waste in plastic bags.
The lot will be opened for city residents only, and identification with proof of residency will be required. No contractors will be allowed. The lot will be supervised by a city employee.
Monthly curbside pickup, scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of each month, will be begin April 27.
APRIL IS SAFE DIGGING MONTH and UDig NY, formerly Dig Safely New York, cited a survey that found six in 10 U.S. homeowners (58%) reported experiencing a utility service interruption during the last 12 months.
Additionally, 49% of U.S. homeowners who plan to dig this year will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without first contacting 811.
UDig NY is the link between excavators and the underground utility operators — and placing a location request by visiting UDigNY.org or calling 811 is the first step in a safe digging project.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Submitting a free location request to UDig NY will help homeowners protect their properties, themselves, and their neighbors, reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines.
The national public opinion survey of homeowners conducted in early March by the Common Ground Alliance (CGA) found that the most popular planned projects cited among surveyed homeowners who plan to dig include planting a tree or shrub, building a fence, building a deck or patio, installing a mailbox or installing a pool.
As part of National Safe Digging Month, UDig NY encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:
• Always place a location request at least two business days, but not more than 10 days, before digging by visiting UDigNY.org or calling 811.
• Plan ahead. Make a free location request on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked. Confirm that all lines have been marked.
• Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
• If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted UDig NY. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
Visit UDigNY.org for more information.