John Capito of Olean, a World War II Navy combat veteran who turned 100 on Monday, was honored by state and local politicians during a celebration at The Pulaski Club.
State Sen. George Borrello presented a proclamation to Capito, who was also recognized by Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello during a reception hosted by his family.
“It was an honor to recognize Mr. Capito on his 100th birthday and a privilege to meet him and be able to thank him in person for everything he’s done for our country and his community,” Borrello says. “His wartime service and his humility surrounding his contributions are typical of those who are part of the Greatest Generation. He made tremendous sacrifices and laid his life on the line for our nation, but never sought attention or thanks.”
Capito was born in Calabria, Italy. His parents came to America seeking a better life for their young family. After his service during World War II, Capito returned to Olean.
He and his late wife, Lucy, were married for 70 years. They raised their four children in Olean. Among those attending his birthday celebration were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nearly 80 members of his family and friends attended his centennial celebration.
Capito retired as chief plant operator of the Olean Water Filtration Plant. He also served his community on the Olean Common Council. In addition, Capito was a long-time volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Church and at the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
“Mr. Capito is the patriarch of a wonderful family,” Senator Borrello said. “Following the war, he devoted his life to raising his family and serving his community. He’s a great American, an extraordinary patriot and an inspiration to us all.”