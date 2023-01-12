100th birthday

From left are Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, state Sen. George Borrello, John Capito and Mayor Bill Aiello.

 Provided

John Capito of Olean, a World War II Navy combat veteran who turned 100 on Monday, was honored by state and local politicians during a celebration at The Pulaski Club.

State Sen. George Borrello presented a proclamation to Capito, who was also recognized by Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello during a reception hosted by his family.

