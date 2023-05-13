With it being Mother’s Day tomorrow, we gathered some notable quotes from writers and figures — well-known and perhaps less known — and from the past and from the not so past.
We wish all mothers — and those who fulfill the role — a Happy Mother’s Day.
“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” — Princess Diana
“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” — Agatha Christie
“If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother.” — Booker T. Washington
“Mothers can forgive anything! Tell me all, and be sure that I will never let you go, though the whole world should turn from you.” — Louisa May Alcott
“I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars.” — E.M. Forster
“My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.” — George Washington
“My mother’s love has always been a sustaining force for our family, and one of my greatest joys is seeing her integrity, her compassion, her intelligence reflected in my daughters.” — Michelle Obama
{p class=”css-18vfmjb et3p2gv0”}”Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.” — Unknown
“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” — Mitch Albom
“I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.” — Abraham Lincoln
“If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?” — Milton Berle
“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou