Nearly four decades ago, Mikel Wintermantel held regular, informal meetings of local artists and musicians in his one-bedroom apartment in Olean.
Those meetings grew as more creatives joined in — among them Meg Saligman, Kevin Barry and the late Cole Young and Dave Poulin. It became the seedling that grew into the Cattaraugus Arts Council and eventually the Tri-County Arts Council.
Wintermantel has announced his retirement from the position of that agency’s executive director, a post he’s held for more than two years.
“Mikel is, and has been, the soul of the Tri-County Arts Council,” Corey Fecteau, president of TCAC’s board of directors, says. “From its inception, he was a driving force — if not the driving force — of the Tri-County Arts Council. To honor his legacy and keep him involved in the organization, the board has unanimously given him the title of executive director emeritus.”
John Bartimole, who served with Wintermantel as co-executive director through the worst of the pandemic and is now a member of the board of directors, praises Wintermantel for his devotion to the Council.
“Mikel put the organization on his back and carried it through the pandemic and an ocean of uncertainty,” he says. “It is a testament to his leadership, his passion and his vision that the arts council is in a better position today than it was before the pandemic.”
In his new role, Wintermantel will offer support for a number of activities he instituted during his tenure as executive director.
“I plan on remaining involved as much as I can,” he says. “This has been a passion of mine for many, many years. But it will be good to have someone else responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the organization. Still, I’ll be always there to help.”
Wintermantel, a nationally-known artist, will concentrate on his family, his paintings and some down time.
“He’s earned all of that,” Fecteau adds. “His impact on the organization is indelible and we deeply appreciate that he is willing to continue to be a presence.”
Fecteau also says that the search for a new executive director will begin shortly.
“We’re looking for the right candidate to continue building on Mikel’s leadership,” Fecteau says. “The board is seeking someone with the vision for the next phase of the arts council’s growth. And that person will have the benefit of Mikel’s wisdom and expertise to support that development.”
