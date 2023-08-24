Raging wildfires have been an unwelcome signature of this summer season — from the United States and Canada to throughout the world.
While the Olean area and the Twin Tiers as a whole have seen grass and brush fires over the years — particularly during dry, windy spells in the spring — it’s been many years since wide areas have been threatened by wildfire.
In August of 1930, drought in the region was so serious that significant forest fires raged for days outside Olean and area sportsmen mobilized to save hundreds of gasping game fish from area creeks.
The Olean Evening Times of Aug. 8, 1930, reported: “Sustained drought is making the task of holding the Five Mile forest fire in check constantly more difficult, C.A. Gerringer, in charge of the Rock City Fire Tower, said today.
“In one of its spectacular jumps, the conflagration which started about two weeks ago jumped from its original site to Homer Hill and the Five Mile Valley (a few days ago.)
“Thursday and last night the fire in that section reached its peak, Mr. Gerringer declared, and defied the most heroic efforts of the fire fighters.
“Today the blaze was slightly improved although the forest rangers are far from confident that another blaze will not develop in this section as a result of the protracted drought.
“The huge jumps that the conflagration takes, Mr. Gerringer said, are added menaces to the new and old forest lands. The Homer Hill fire is now eating into small timber which, in about 20 years, would be valuable timber lands, the ranger stated.”
Several smaller fires also broke out, including one on the N.V.V. Franchot property on the Four Mile but were placed under control within an hour after they were discovered.
A constant vigil was maintained at the Rock City Fire Tower so that additional blazes would be detected early before burning out of control.
“Carelessness of berry pickers and others going into forests seriously threatens other tracts and rangers in the Allegany State Park have been called out to extinguish several blazes within the past few days,” the Evening Times reported. “Warnings have been issued, calling for the exercise of extreme caution in the woods.
“Streams are drying up with disastrous results to the game fish which have been planted by various organizations or which have been developed through conservation aids. Fish have generally taken refuge in pools fed by cool spring water. Many good trout streams are now running barely a trickle of water or are entirely dry for considerable stretches.
“For several days work under the direction of Game Warden Joseph F. Hirsch, Allegany, has been ongoing to catch and release fish in waters that are substantial enough to sustain fish.”
In particular, members of the Izaak Walton League of Salamanca trout fishing enthusiasts, and the Olean Rod and Gun Club worked to net and move the fish, primarily brook trout, pike and black bass. Many of the fish were placed in Cuba Lake, while the brook trout were released in the upper parts of small streams in the forested hills, where cooler water was still coming from mountain springs.”
A few days after the report on the forest fires and fish rescues, the Olean area and Western New York received a measure of rain to lessen the effects of the drought.
And by Aug. 12, 1930 — amazingly — frost was recorded in the Olean area. A low of 35 degrees was recorded in Olean’s business district overnight, but frost was reported in low areas surrounding the city.
Meanwhile, the summer of 1930 indeed was a season of drought throughout North America, with huge forest fires in western Canada, the upper Midwest and Pennsylvania. Mid-Appalachia was particularly hard hit, as many subsistence farm families in West Virginia faced potential starvation because of failed crops
And the drought of 1930 presaged the devastatingly dry conditions that would continue in the 1930s — leading to the Dust Bowl of the Great Plains.