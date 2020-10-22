We’re a little late on this subject this year, but we only ran across our first woolly bear caterpillar of the fall a couple of days ago.
As readers of State & Union know, we love our weather lore, and perhaps the most famous so-called predictor of how fierce — or mild — an upcoming winter will be is the woolly bear.
The folklore holds that the wider the orange band on woolly bears, which are the caterpillars of the Isabella tiger moth, the milder will be the winter. The more of the caterpillar covered in black, the more severe will be the winter.
Regarding the woolly bear we found on the Allegheny River dike, it seemed noncommittal — that is, it was really hard to say whether the black or orange bands covered more of the body. Readers can take a look at the photo and judge for themselves.
Meanwhile, we’ve received a few — emphasis on a few — conflicting reports from friends. A couple report seeing larger black segments, while another reports larger orange segments. Definitely too small of a sample size to offer any conclusions to go by.
(In reality, the size of the orange band on the woolly bear expands as the caterpillar ages. The more orange you see, the longer that caterpillar has been eating and growing. But what fun is that?)
So, readers, what are the woolly bears telling you? Drop us an email at jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com or call 372-3121 ext. 223. If you don’t reach us, leave a message.
Also, we’d like to read/hear about some other winter-weather lore that folks go by — and what they lore is suggesting for this winter.
Of course, we reported last month The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts our region will see a decidedly mild winter with warmer-than-normal temperatures and more rain than snow.
And for those who prefer to, ahem, “follow the science,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center expects our region to see milder temperatures through the winter.
As for precipitation, the NOAA’s computers seem as noncommittal as our woolly bear: the Northeast falls into the category of equal chances for below, near or above average precipitation.