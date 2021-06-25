They say “any landing you can walk away from is a good one.” Olean’s William O. Rottstedt put that saying to the test 75 years ago.
City Editor Bob Clark has been working on some late “spring cleaning” at the Times Herald office. Coming across a file of old 8x10 photographs depicting a military plane crash — as both a local history and an airplane “nerd”, he set them aside for later review.
In the first photo, an Army Air Forces pilot inspects the damage to a single-engine aircraft hanging over the edge of the Allegheny River with the steeples of St. Mary of the Angels Church in the distance, while a second shows local children taking a gander at the aircraft floundering on its back like a turtle having a bad day.
Fast forward several months, and he came across an article in the June 26, 1946, edition of the paper — the story of the crash.
Seventy-five years ago today — the crash occurred after the June 25 edition was out the door — Rottstedt, a first lieutenant in the USAAF, was flying a North American AT-6D Texan training aircraft from Pittsburgh to Olean. Sitting in the back seat was Staff Sgt. Lloyd English Jr., of Derrick City, Pa., hitching a ride home. The plane was one of more than 15,000 such trainers made during the war, and hundreds of examples are still airworthy today.
As the plane appeared over the Olean airport at about 3:30 p.m. and attempted to land. The wet grass did not allow the plane to stop as it skidded off the grass strip, hit a hump at the edge of the field, and cartwheeled across East River Road and landed upside down with the tail hanging out over the Allegheny River.
Rottstedt had a sore shoulder after the crash, but was otherwise OK. English was unharmed, and called his parents for a ride home.
The plane, however, did not fare as well. The canopy was crushed, the landing gear and propeller bent, and parts of the plane were dented in the forced landing. The plane made its way back to Pittsburgh on a truck bed, underwent repairs and returned to service.
It was hardly the worst scrape Rottstedt had been in. He flew B-17 bombers over France and Germany during the war, and received the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster as well as a Purple Heart for a wound over France.
During training, he flew a B-17 over the city on his way to Rome to show his crewmates, buzzing the Socony-Vacuum Oil refinery — his former employer.
While reviewing the crash scene, Rottstedt posed for a photograph for a Times Herald shutterbug, who snapped the picture printed again 75 years later.
Following his military service, he joined the Olean Police Department and later served as a state parole officer in Elmira. He passed away in 1974.