Several nonprofit organizations in the area have created and submitted one-minute videos to the Siemens Positive Energy Community Campaign, seeking votes for a chance to receive donations.
This is a contest that is open to all nonprofits in communities where Siemens Energy has a facility.
It’s quick and easy to vote — simply a couple clicks. Supporters can log onto the contest link and scroll down (or type in a search) to find and organization and vote once a day through Dec. 11.
Area organizations that have posted videos include the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, Richburg Colonial Library, Pfeiffer Nature Center and Foundation, Dream It. Do It. Western New York Inc., Comfort House of Allegany County, Olean Food Pantry and Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region.
There are dozens of organizations entered from throughout the country, so the area groups need your help. The link is:
THE LITTLE northern saw-whet owl we told you about earlier this week has become quite the celebrity after — no doubt reluctantly — stowing away on the Upstate New York pine tree bound for NYC’s Rockefeller Center.
The owl, given the name Rockefeller for the famed Midtown plaza that is the annual home of the iconic Christmas tree, is being nursed back to health after workers found him while unwrapping the 72-foot Norway spruce.
The adult male saw-whet was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where it dined on mice in preparation for a return today to the wild, preservationists said.
“I just want to make sure he’s well-fed before he goes,” wildlife center director Ellen Kalish says. “He was a little on the thin side when he came in. He probably hadn’t eaten in a number of days. So I just want to make sure that he’s at his best weight and health, and then he goes.”
Kalish says the owl is in “great condition” with no bone fractures apparent in an X-ray. She planned to release the owl from the center’s Ulster County location in Saugerties.
The owl is the smallest of its kind in the northern portion of North America.
Meanwhile, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said it’s creating a Rockefeller bobblehead after the viral episode, with plans to donate $5 from every owl bobblehead sold to the Ravensbeard center.
The tree will be lit for the public on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. for NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public access to this year’s event, but the lighting will be broadcast on television to continue the tradition.
Some social media users have mocked the tree, comparing it to Charlie Brown and saying it “looks like 2020 feels.”