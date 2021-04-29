The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program needs help from the communities it serves.
The program has an immediate need for volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Olean and Salamanca areas.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted so many charitable organizations and service programs over the past year, has impacted Meals on Wheels as well.
In August, the Department of the Aging reported a number of regular volunteers were unable to assist in delivering meals, which led to a shortage of drivers. An urgent call for volunteers went out this past January as well.
Perhaps as more and more residents are vaccinated for COVID-19, a greater number of volunteers will be willing to answer the call.
Meals are delivered before noon Monday through Friday. Most volunteers deliver about 16 meals once a week, and it takes approximately one hour to complete a delivery route.
Protocols are in place to ensure the safety of volunteers during meal delivery.
Healthy, well-balanced meals can improve or maintain the health of homebound recipients, possibly even delaying or preventing nursing home placement. The Department of the Aging provides more than 500 nutritious meals daily throughout the county — for some recipients, it’s the only full meal they receive for the day.
Without volunteers, the delivery of meals would be impossible.
If you have a desire to help our county’s most vulnerable population, call today. Mileage reimbursement is available to drivers throughout the duration of the pandemic.
Contact Ellen Herner at (716) 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901 to help.