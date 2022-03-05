Dig Safely New York has a new name and logo just as the spring construction season is coming around the corner.
After more than 50 years of helping contractors and homeowners safely excavate through its 811 contact center and educational services, the company’s new name is UDig NY.
The name UDig NY, the new tagline “Safe Digging Starts Here” and a fully redesigned website, UDigNY.org, are an expression of the organization’s mission, vision, and the leadership role it has earned in the damage prevention industry.
“Since we opened our doors in 1969, we have worked tirelessly to promote damage prevention and protect our community by facilitating quality communication between excavators and utility operators,” says UDig executive director Kevin Hopper.
“Our organization has truly grown into the place where all safe digging in Upstate New York starts, and now our brand has grown along with it,” Hopper says.
UDigNY’s new website sets a new standard for damage prevention industry websites, linking professional excavators and DIYers to the resources they need to place a location request online.
The website also includes enhanced educational resources and a knowledge base to help excavators follow the law by becoming certified excavators.
UDig NY continues to be the 811 contact center serving all Upstate New York, the geographic area north of New York City and Long Island, and excavators can place location requests 24/7, 365 days a year, by dialing 811.
In addition to serving as the link between excavators and underground utility operators, UDig NY provides industry-leading damage prevention education through its Certified Excavator Program, and hosts dozens of educational events every year at its Center for Damage Prevention in East Syracuse and on the road across Upstate New York.