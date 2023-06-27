From scarlet fever breaking out to a short ceremony to wrap up years of hard work, from sudden death at the Men’s Am to eyeing the future of the Castle, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
June 28 — Impressive commencement exercises took place last night in the Haven Theater, where 69 students of Olean High School received diplomas. Dr. Boothe Davis, president of Alfred University, made the address to graduates, “The Mission of Education.” “As a man is trained, so he becomes more valuable to society,” David said, noting that unlike bees building the same honeycombs for thousands of years, “man has the power of choice and possibility of training. The things man did 3,000 years ago are not the same as man does today, as man has grasped the chance of building up his education as he has many years of life before him, while the bee after he has made the honey, has accomplished his work in life and dies.”
July 2 — The epidemic of scarlet fever in the city shows signs of a letup once more. At the offices of the health department today it was stated that of the 51 cases in the city, 11 were due for release from quarantine today or tomorrow, leaving about 40 cases altogether. Many cases reported were contracted from individuals breaking quarantine, but it appears the currently infirm are staying home as mandated to stop the spread of the bacterial infection decades before effective treatments were in place.
1948
June 28 — Plans are complete for the American Legion’s 25th annual Fourth of July fireworks display, to be held July 5 (a Monday) at Bradner Stadium. “We’re going to make this year’s anniversary show the most unusual in the event’s history,” said general chairman Paul Nickel. “David Ozzella, who’s making the fireworks for us, has been experimenting for several months with this year’s show. He promises a display that will remind many of the brilliant exhibitions they used to see on feast days in ‘the old country’ a good many years ago.” A full slate of entertainment, “crammed with thrills and excitement” is lined up, he added.
June 30 — It took only 55 minutes to complete four years of classwork for 252 Olean High School students, as diplomas were awarded in the 66th commencement exercises. The graduates, 109 young men and 143 young women, occupied seven rows of seats on the auditorium stage. “As America goes, so does the world,” declared Dr. Ray Freeman Jenney, a Chicago clergyman who served as keynote speaker. “And America will rise or fall, depending upon the emphasis you put on personal integrity and personal responsibility to your community, your nation and your world.”
1973
June 26 — Four South Main Street buildings in Wellsville were gutted by fire early this morning. Some 200 firefighters responded to the scene at about 1:30 a.m., with Fire Chief Joseph Anderson reporting the three-story brick buildings were a “total loss.” Businesses destroyed included Randall’s Restaurant, Michael’s Clothing Store, and Cook’s Tire Service. Second and third story apartments above all the businesses were occupied, but were evacuated by firemen without injury.
June 28 — It took three sudden death holes for Dick Weeks to be crowned champion of the 1973 Southwestern New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament, but the Point Chautauqua player got the job done at Pine Acres in Bradford. Weeks was tied with Mike Hirsch, a member of the Miami-Dade Junior College team that is first in the country, and Bill Miller of Pine Acres, who assists the greens superintendent in the summer and is intimately familiar with the course. Weeks’ secret weapon to the victory? He used the clubs of Danny O’Neill, the 1972 champion who could not compete this year due to other commitments.
1998
June 26 — Plans to turn the now-closed Castle restaurant on West State Road were heard by the Allegany Town Board. Marge Kenney of the Chamber of Commerce of Olean and Vicinity presented the plans to the board and asked for funds for a feasibility study. “The Castle would be the perfect place for a civic center and museum,” Kenney said. She said aid was already coming from Empire Development Corp. for the study. Olans included space for businesses to rent for display, a restaurant, meeting spaces, and possibly shops. The plan also included a playground and swimming area. Town officials asked for a letter of commitment from the owners of the building, and asked about the needs of the structure. The project would not come to fruition, and the Castle, a landmark for decades, would be leveled.
June 29 — It was a time for celebration and reflection, but most importantly for the nearly 180 graduates at Olean High School, it was a time to move on. “As you leave here you must meet new people, try new things, embark on different adventures, and I warn you not to be afraid of change because change is good,” said valedictorian Val Waldron. Sorrow was laced between the celebration of the 116th Olean High commencement, however, over losing classmate Jenny Stromberg in a car accident on Rock City Road nearly a year prior. The ceremony was dedicated in her honor.