From a visit from a movie star to banning booze during voting, from carting in new homes to running the bicycle gauntlet through Olean, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
July 22 — “Olean is a great place to give one an appetite,” said movie star Mary Anderson, better known as “Sunshine Mary” to her fans in the city. Spending several days in the city to meet with fans at the Palace Theater as her film “Too Much Married” plays, she gave a good account of the various places to eat in town as “there’s something in the air that gives you an awful appetite. Not only that but I am thoroughly refreshed when I wake up. I think I’d like to live in Olean.” According to the Internet Movie Database, she made 80 silent films between 1914 and 1923, but little is known of her life after the movies. She died in El Cajon, Calif., in 1986 at the age of 88.
July 24 — $275, put up as bonds, was put into the city’s treasury today after two men and two women wanted for running a disorderly house failed to appear. There were 14 men and two women in a small apartment in the Ross Building on Union Street, just north of the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks, when the place was raided. A bottle of booze and one glass were part of the scenery. The charge “keeping a disorderly house” — a relatively common charge in Olean at the time — was usually levied on those owning or renting a building or apartment used as a speakeasy, a drug den or as a brothel.
1947
July 21 — Keystone Gas Co. plans to build a new $300,000 propane-air gas plant in Olean by the start of winter, officials reported. The plant will consist of 12 giant steel tanks, 70 feet long and nine feet across. The 360,000 gallons are equivalent to 36 million cubic feet of natural gas — enough to run Olean for five days. The propane, brought in on railroad cars, will help offset shortages of natural gas in the cold weather, officials said, a situation which plagued the community over the years since the big push away from coal.
July 22 — Drinking and driving is banned, but so is drinking and voting. At the upcoming primary election next week, the Cattaraugus County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has banned the sale of alcohol while the polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. The board said that licensed premises are not required to close their dining rooms for the service of meals and lunches, but bars must close, and no alcohol may be sold — or, importantly, given away — during the restricted hours.
1972
July 18 — The first mobile home provided to area flood victims was delivered this week by federal Housing and Urban Development officials. The home, for Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Baker of 50 Brooklyn St. in Portville, is the first of more than 300 such units ordered for the immediate area. Many will be located next to damaged homes, others at trailer parks. The homes are being offered rent-free for one year, officials reported, and the city of Olean has waived its ban on manufactured housing until the first anniversary of the flood to help those in need.
July 19 — Meals on Wheels is rolling out in Olean for the first time this week, with two meals — one hot, one cold — for 10 diners Monday through Friday. Organizers said they expect the number of “customers” to quickly double. Volunteers drive the meals prepared at the new Cattaraugus County Nursing Home out for doorstep delivery every day. Fifty years later, volunteers continue to help deliver meals to senior citizens every day.
1997
July 18 — Collectors from around the globe are flocking to Bradford, Pa., to show off their best Zippo lighters and Case knives at the inaugural Zippo/Case Swap Meet. Judith Sanders, founder and chairman, said she was talked into forming the club 14 years ago, and she was personally excited to show off some of her 3,000 lighters to fellow collectors. “Zippo has a complete pictorial history of our country — politics, sports figures and companies that don’t exist anymore,” she said. “Zippo is an American icon. It is one of the pure, U.S.-owned companies.”
July 21 — Ithaca native Glen Swan didn’t disappoint in his performance in this year’s ninth-annual Enchanted Mountain Stage Race, taking home the Masters 35 division title just days after winning his time trial at the National Championships. “The biggest thing is that it’s a really good course,” he said. “I’m a person who doesn’t like the Criterium, but this one is fun — it’s like an amusement park ride.” Winning the women’s title was Elizabeth Emery in the three-stage event, which included a time trial, a road race and a downtown course through Olean’s streets.