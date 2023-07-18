From world-renowned dancers to a Lake Erie rescue, from battling the mall to saving the post office, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
July 17 — Olean is in line for some very fine entertainment, with the Denishawn Dancers, supreme in their art, signed up to come to town in November. Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn, the premiers — founders of the first dance school to create a professional dance company in the nation — have been widely heralded all over the world for the originality and gorgeousness of their presentations. Olean has never had a previous opportunity to witness a program of this sort, the Evening Times reports.
July 19 — After killing a quart of out-of-town moonshine, three men entered the New York restaurant late last night. Due to the condition they were in, and the language used, they were told to leave without service. A roughhouse started and someone called the police, picking up all three men. Two were fined $25 for fighting, and the third fined $50 for fighting and using profane language. All three, between the ages of 21 and 24, were released after paying their fines.
1948
July 22 — Two fishermen, believed to be from Jamestown, owe four Oleanders their lives after a rescue on the choppy waters of Lake Erie. Olean’s Joseph Sokolowski, Stacey Valentine, Joseph Splawski and Paul Newman were fishing in two boats about 2 miles off Van Buren Point when they spotted the Jamestown men’s boat overturn, and one of them apparently could not swim. The Olean men raced to the scene, with Valentine grabbing the wrist of one man as he was going under the surface. Sokolowski and Splawski recovered the overturned boat, and the man and their craft were returned to shore for first aid.
July 23 — Olean’s Don Heintzelman may have found the largest deposit of crude oil to be found in the natural gas field near Silver Creek. The petroleum was found by Heintzelman, manager of the Heintz Oil and Gas Co., which has gas property on a farm off Route 5 south of Silver Creek. “We had an old well we were pulling and when we yanked the tubing the well filled with crude oil… we know that this is the first time an entire well full of oil has been found in this area.”
1973
July 23 — Dozens of members of Olean’s First Baptist Church turned shovelfuls of dirt in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new church on South Union Street, symbolizing the need for the labor and cooperation of all in the building. “This is indeed a happy day,” said Karl Chamberlain, 88, the oldest resident member to pick up a spade to help. The groundbreaking occurred at the spot which marks the site of the entrance to the church. It is expected the church will be completed in 18 months, about January 1975.
July 23 — Opponents of the “too large” commercial developments along North Union Street north of the Penn Central tracks and their group, “Save Olean’s Stores,” have retained a lawyer and are “going to make a move” in an attempt to block the development of the Olean Center Mall. Meanwhile, Mayor William O. Smith rebuked claims by opponents, instead saying the mall and other developments will benefit the city. “The new project will mean additional employment in the city, and additional revenue to the city from increased sales taxes. … I feel it is to all of our benefit to aid any such development.”
1998
July 20 — For the first time in years, all four planned launches of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally — Friday night, Saturday morning and night, and Sunday morning — took off for the skies. Friday’s launch was the first Friday launch in five years, Ballonmeister Kris Goodrich said, and balloonists added the full slate of launches and good crowds are making them want to come back for the 24th rally. “Wellsville is known as the ‘friendly rally,’” said ReMax pilot Carroll Teitsworth. “Every year this is the nicest rally to fly at because they bring back the same balloonists every year and people get to know them.”
July 21 — Work on a $5 million expansion to the Olean post office broke ground this week, with officials from near and far in attendance. The groundbreaking marked the end to three years of wrangling after the U.S. Postal Service announced plans in 1995 to build a new post office on an undeveloped site outside the city center. Greater Olean Inc. and eventually city officials argued that pulling the post office from downtown would rob the city center of needed traffic and customers for businesses.