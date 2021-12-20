From showing holiday cheer to TB patients to retailers seeing a green Christmas, from the fate of a classic car to getting students on the internet, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Dec. 20 — Taking advantage of the fact that the presentation of “A Night Off” at the Palace Theater last night gave them an ironic night off, the vaudeville performers who are appearing there again tomorrow went up to Rocky Crest and gave a performance for the patients at the tuberculosis patients at the TB hospital there. They gave their services free and expressed themselves as being very pleased to be able to provide a couple of hours’ entertainment for the patients. The Four Brown Girls; Briere and King; Jean and White, and Ann Francis; and Miss Alma Texas Myers performed for the happy patients.
Dec. 21 — He was a vagrant, according to charges, but Walter Miller, 41, of Chicago, was better fixed than anyone in the city courtroom yesterday when, to pay his $2 fine, asked if anyone had change for a $10 (about $150 today). Miller tried to collect from his pocket sufficient coins to pay, coming up with $1.87 in change. HE admitted that he had been panhandling and that he would have had the other 13 cents for his fine if he had been allowed to work a few more minutes.
1946
Dec. 21 — A visit today to the 20-acre site of the Thatcher Glass Manufacturing Co. along Wayne Street will show that the brick lower office building is almost ready to inhabit, with workers expected to move in Jan. 1. However, company officials reported that until national labor-management relations are on a sounder basis, they will not proceed further with the expected project. It is estimated that the project will eventually produce $5 million of glass containers annually. The project would wrap up in 1947, but the entire operation would close down in 1948 and be sold off in 1949, as the equipment was needed elsewhere in the country by the company. In the 1970s, it was torn down and replaced by what is now the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
Dec. 26 — Christmas sales were up 20 to 25% across the city, retailers agreed today. Toy sales were up, nearly double in dollar amount, over 1945. While higher prices were reported, more toys were available for sale — and sell they did. One store official reported shoppers drove to Olean from Jamestown and Rochester to make purchases. Shopping traffic remained heavy through Christmas Eve, said George Kenney, president of the Olean Merchants’ Bureau. Scarcest of all items were tree decorations and lights, which were all sold out days before Christmas.
1971
Dec. 21 — Donald G. Bailey, paralyzed when he took a sniper’s bullet in the neck in Vietnam in 1969, was greeted home as a hero at the Olean Municipal Airport. A patient at the veterans’ hospital in Castle Point, the Marine corporal chartered a plane to come home for the holidays. His father, William Bailey, carried him from the plane to a special wheelchair with the help of his mother. Donald would spend one last Christmas with his parents, dying Jan. 11, 1972 at the age of 23. He is listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as the monument in War Vets Park in Olean.
Dec. 21 — A 1947 Chrysler Town and Country convertible has been sitting on its decaying tires in the top floor of the old building where former mayor Fred Forness Jr. ran his Cadillac agency. But now, with the building slated for demolition for urban renewal, a problem remains — the elevator is out. Despite a standing order by a man in Rochester for the car, Forness’ daughter Mrs. Stephan Biracree has been hesitant to sell the car for years, and she “won’t sell it to anyone in the Olean area. I couldn’t bear to see it being driven around town by anyone else.” It is unclear if the car will get off its third-story perch or meet the same fate as the building itself — hauled away to the landfill.
1996
Dec. 20 — With schools bringing access to the internet to students, officials have turned to codes of conduct and other measures to limit access to inappropriate material on the Information Superhighway. “This is the first year of internet access in the district,” said Dave Lasky, tech coordinator for the Olean City School District. “There are so many good educational sites out there, we don’t want to not give those to students.” OCSD and Allegany-Limestone report field trip-like permission slips are needed to get online at the schools, and despite a few minor problems of inappropriate use, neither district has had to deal with widespread misuse yet.
Dec. 25 — Fifteen teens and adults from Bethel Assembly of God and Damascus Open Bible Church spent Christmas Day packing for a trip to help others in Juarez and Obregon, Mexico. Loading a bus with two to-be-assembled playgrounds, school supplies, sewing machines and athletic equipment, the 10-day trip will have the crew assembling the playgrounds in the cities and donating everything they brought with them — even the bus. They’ll hop a flight home for the return trip. The idea came from Joy Gillmers, daughter of Pastor Larry Gillmer, who recently traveled to the area and noted the need for school transportation and playgrounds.