From bad advertising to saluting the grand ol’ flag, from an eye on Agnes to finding plenty to see and do in the region, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
June 14 — Olean might become a little bigger. A very large number of property owners in the Boardmanville area have petitioned the Common Council to expand the city limits from Genesee Street, so as to include the country club and the new School No. 5. The measure will now go to the ways and means committee for report as to whether or not a public hearing should be held on the matter.
June 19 — “Drunks” around the place of John Weaver, a merchant, at Sixth and Wayne streets, advertised the goods sold there, police said. Policemen John Grandusky and Amos Blakeslee, driving by in an automobile, “read the ads” out front and then entered the place. They reported that they found a bottle and a glass containing liquor on the bar. Weaver is in the city lockup, charged with violating the city soft drink ordinance.
1947
June 13 — Clark Brothers will begin erection of the new assembly plant in July. The building will provide additional space for the big gas-engine driven compressors so urgently needed this year by the gas transmission companies to pump gas from Texas to the eastern parts of the country. The new line of Clark centrifugal compressors will be built in the space, expanding market opportunities while also alleviating the cramped conditions throughout the main machine shop brought about by expansion during the war.
June 16 — Hundreds thronged North Union Street to mark Flag Day with a parade through the city’s central business district. The parade was led by Fred Forness Jr. on horseback, followed by various drum corps, bands, Boy Scouts and other youth units. Observers also saw the Elks Club’s Flag Day ceremony — showcasing the flags of the nation from the English cross to the present Stars and Stripes with 48 stars. However, the main ceremonies were canceled at Bradner Stadium in the afternoon due to heavy rain.
1972
June 13 — Thirty vandalism attacks in two years are just too much, said the Eade family, noting they will no longer repair the monument at Olean High School in memory of Marshall H. Eade which was erected there in 1970. This time, large stone slabs were ripped up and thrown into the fountain, damaging the lighting and the motor running the water jets. The memorial to their family member, who died of kidney disease, will be left as an example of vandalism in action instead of paying for more repairs and working to keep four-letter words erased from the monument.
June 19 — A top banner headline on Page 1 reports 120 mph winds will hit Florida from now-Hurricane Agnes. By the afternoon, the hurricane makes landfall and strikes land near Panama City, Fla. So far, 12 people are dead in Florida and Cuba from the hurricane and tornadoes spawned by it. Meanwhile, it is announced that Olean High School will break with tradition of 90 years of indoor, evening ceremonies with the Class of 1972 — commencement for 290 seniors is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bradner Stadium.
1997
June 18 — While it’s not Las Vegas, if you can’t find something to do this summer in Olean it’s your own fault. More than 60 events are on the lineup from Greater Olean Inc.’s exhaustive list. Every weekend during the summer season will be some kind of festival or fun event. From a list including Old Home Days in Allegany, Freedom Daze at the county fairgrounds, and the Summer Jam at Gargoyle Park, activities range from the youngest in the family to the oldest — a great distraction from the “doom and gloom” of the nightly TV news on subjects like the death sentence for Oklahoma City bombing suspect Timothy McVeigh, a Times Herald editorial states.
June 18 — If the city’s water treatment plant — built 79 years ago and under close watch for a failure since the 1970s — were to completely die, city residents would not be left high and dry. City DPW Director Peter Marcus said city-owned wells behind Olean General Hospital West off West State Street would be activated, but there are concerns over contamination in the wells. Emergency water treatment equipment would be used to treat it if necessary, Marcus said, noting that some of the wells drilled in the 1970s as an alternative to the plant could be useful. Many of those wells showed heavy metal or other contamination, however — a relic of the city’s industrial past and its related pollution. A major project to replace the plant would be completed in the early 2000s.